Southport: Conference side sign John Marsden and Joe Connor

Southport have signed striker John Marsden and defender Joe Connor ahead of their opening Conference fixture against Forest Green on Saturday.

Liverpool-born Marsden, 21, spent the first half of last season in League One with Shrewsbury Town.

But he made just five appearances before his contract was mutually terminated in January.

Ex-Stockport captain Connor, 28, joins the Sandgrounders after a spell with fellow Conference club Macclesfield.