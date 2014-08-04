Nottingham Forest: Leigertwood's fitness key to possible deal

Leigertwood only managed to make the first of his four appearance last season in April

Nottingham Forest boss Stuart Pearce hopes to offer Mikele Leigertwood a contract this week if the midfielder can prove his fitness.

The 31-year-old, who has been on trial with Forest after his Reading deal expired, suffered a hip injury in Saturday's friendly win over West Brom.

An ankle injury restricted Leigertwood to just four appearances last season.

"Hopefully, we can resolve something after we have reviewed the injury situation," said Pearce.

"He is the type of person I would like to work with. If he came in with a clean bill of health, I would have offered him a contract sometime back.

"He understands the game, understand the position. If we can get him fit, there will certainly be something at this football club for him."

Pearce said former Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers man Leigertwood had been upfront about his fitness when looking to trial at the City Ground.

"He put himself forward, said 'take me, have a look at me, see what you think as I've had a couple of injuries over the last few months'," Pearce told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It is down to him to prove himself to me. At the moment he is going in the right direction to do so."

