Leon Best: Blackburn Rovers striker joins Derby County on loan

Best's first goal for Blackburn came against Derby County last season

Derby County have signed striker Leon Best on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The Republic of Ireland international, 27, has scored two goals in 16 appearances for Rovers in two years and was made available for transfer in May.

Best spent part of last season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, scoring five times in 16 games.

"He will provide a different option in our attacking armoury," Rams boss Steve McClaren told the club website.

Leon Best's career at a glance Sheffield Wednesday (loan) - Games: 16, goals: five Blackburn Rovers - Games: 16, goals: two Newcastle United - Games: 46, goals: 10 Coventry City - Games: 104, goals: 23 Yeovil Town (loan) - Games: 15, goals: 10 Bournemouth (loan) - Games: 17, goals: three Sheffield Wednesday (loan) - Games: 13, goals: two QPR (loan) - Games: five Southampton - Games: 19, goals: four

"We have been keen to add to our front line during the summer and Leon is someone that we have discussed at length.

"I've spoken to the player and believe he views this loan move as a fresh start, and I can sense he is determined to make the most of the opportunity."

Nottingham-born Best started his career at Southampton and also played for Coventry and Newcastle before joining Blackburn for £3m in July 2012.

He scored his only two goals for the club last season, the first against Derby in a 1-1 draw.

His arrival follows the signing of striker Shaquille McDonald on a two-year deal after a trial period.

The 19-year-old former Peterborough United prospect was released by League Two York City in the summer.