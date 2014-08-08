Scottish football: Who will win what in season 2014-15?

Aberdeen ended their trophy drought with victory over Inverness in the League Cup last season

The new Scottish football season is just hours away and there have been some major changes since this time last year.

No Neil Lennon in the Celtic dugout after leading the Parkhead men to three successive titles.

A top-flight without Hearts and Hibernian after both suffered relegation last term.

The promotion of Dundee at the end of last season does, however, mean they will face city rivals Dundee United in highly-anticipated derby matches in the Premiership.

And the top flight's loss is the Championship's gain in terms of the Edinburgh derby, with the two capital clubs joining Rangers in what should be a hotly-contested battle for promotion.

So, how will the new campaign pan out?

Here, BBC Scotland reporters and pundits offer their opinions on who will take the four league titles and the two major cups.

Tom English, columnist and radio pundit

Premiership: Celtic. Despite their reinstatement to the Champions League, Ronny Deila's side have been lamentable in Europe. They will still win the league, but on the current evidence it will be a fairly joyless grind unless the new manager improves quickly and recruits properly. The downsizing gives Aberdeen hope, but not enough to mount a sustained bid for the title.

Championship: Rangers. They are still lacking creativity in midfield and solidity at the back but the key thing is that they've added experience and goals in Kris Boyd and Kenny Miller. That ought to be enough to get them over the line as champions ahead of Hearts and Hibs, presuming there isn't another financial implosion at Ibrox, which can never be discounted.

League One: Dunfermline. The East End Park men finished second to Rangers last season but were 12 points clear of the rest of the pack. That makes them odds-on favourites to take the title, especially with dependable goalscorer Michael Moffat joining in the summer. Hard to see past them.

League Two: Clyde. So much managerial change in this division since this time last year and so much unpredictability. East Fife are favourites but Clyde, under Barry Ferguson, could be the one. He could be a major factor on the pitch as much off it.

League Cup: Aberdeen.

Scottish Cup: Aberdeen.

Richard Wilson, reporter

Premiership: Celtic. It is impossible to look beyond the defending champions, because they have a stronger squad, greater resources and the best players in the league.

Championship: Rangers. Nothing can be taken for granted in the second tier, since Hearts and Hibs could recover their poise quickly enough, but the Ibrox side still have the greater resources and the most prolific finisher in Kris Boyd.

League One: Dunfermline. Lost in the play-offs last season, and might still be emotionally bruised, but the nous of Jim Jefferies ought to be enough to make sure no mistakes are made in this campaign.

League Two: Clyde. Barry Ferguson is still a novice in managerial terms, but Clyde reached the play-offs last season and some shrewd additions to the squad should ensure an effective title challenge.

League Cup: Dundee United.

Scottish Cup: Aberdeen.

John Barnes, reporter and commentator

Scottish Premiership: Celtic. The champions will be too strong for the other sides in the top flight. They haven't showed up well in Europe so far and need to bring in some new faces to ensure they have adequate resources to defend their title.

Championship: Rangers. The signings of Kris Boyd and Kenny Miller should ensure Ally McCoist's men have the firepower to continue their progress up the divisions. This could be their toughest challenge yet, with Hearts and Hibernian expected to be their main rivals.

League One: Dunfermline. If it hadn't been for Rangers, the Fife side would have won the title comfortably last season. I expect Morton under the stewardship of Jim Duffy also to be in the promotion mix.

League Two: Clyde. The Bully Wee have pinned their hopes on the appointment of Barry Ferguson as their manager. If he plays regularly he could also have a major influence on the pitch. Albion Rovers under Darren Young and Sandy Clark could be the surprise package in the promotion race.

League Cup: Rangers.

Scottish Cup: Aberdeen.

Alasdair Lamont, senior football reporter

Premiership: Celtic. I would expect them to win the league reasonably comfortably again this season, although perhaps with less of a cushion than in the past couple of years. Much will depend on how their squad changes over the remainder of August. I'd expect Aberdeen to be their closest challengers, but I think they're still short of the strength in depth required for a concerted title tilt.

Championship: Rangers. This is a much tougher one to call. On paper, Rangers have the strongest squad but on the evidence of their narrow victory over Hibernian in the Challenge Cup, that doesn't necessarily translate into the best team. When push comes to shove I think they will have enough about them to see off Hibs and Hearts, while Falkirk under Peter Houston will feel they can split the big three.

League One: Dunfermline. The Pars were unfortunate that Rangers were in the league last season. Otherwise they would almost certainly have been champions and thus avoided play-off disappointment. That shouldn't be an issue this time around as I expect them to win automatic promotion, with Morton perhaps their nearest rivals.

League Two: East Fife. This might be the closest title race of the lot, with relegated East Fife and Arbroath desperate to get straight back up, Annan looking to go one better than their second-placed finish last season and Clyde, under Barry Ferguson, aiming to match his ambition. But I think the Fifers will be champions.

League Cup: Celtic.

Scottish Cup: Aberdeen.

Billy Dodds, radio pundit

Premiership: Celtic. It's a no-brainer for me, even though they were disappointing in the Champions League qualifier against Legia Warsaw. They're back in that competition now and even though they are not as strong as in previous seasons, they have the squad to win the title. Aberdeen have improved and if they can finish the season less than 20 points behind Celtic that will be a good achievement.

Championship: Rangers. I still feel there's something missing from the Ibrox side but the signings of Kris Boyd and Kenny Miller should ensure they have enough to edge it. It won't be easy for them, though, and I can see Hearts pushing them all the way to the wire as the Tynecastle side have added good experience to their crop of promising youngsters.

League One: Dunfermline. The Pars beat Championship side Raith Rovers in the Challenge Cup, so they've already put down a marker for the season ahead. Jim Jefferies has the experience to guide them to the title and I feel this is their year to return to the Championship, with Morton hot on their heels and my tip for the play-offs.

League Two: Clyde. The Broadwood side were unlucky to lose 2-1 to Championship outfit Cowdenbeath in the League Cup, so they are already showing signs of promise under Barry Ferguson. If the player-boss can add a few new faces to his squad they should be in with a great shout of landing the title. Albion Rovers, under Darren Young, will also be a force this term and I fancy them to land a play-off spot.

League Cup: Aberdeen.

Scottish Cup: Celtic.