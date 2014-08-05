Gary Mills undecided on first-choice Gateshead line-up

Gary Mills led Gateshead to a promotion final in his first season in charge

Gateshead manager Gary Mills has said there still some decisions to be made regarding his first-choice line-up for the forthcoming Conference season.

Mills' side completed their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 defeat by a Sunderland XI on Saturday, only their third loss in 10 fixtures.

The Tynesiders open up the campaign at home to Torquay on Saturday, 9 August.

"There are two positions where it's a big decision for me to get it right," Mills told BBC Newcastle.

Gateshead signings Jon Shaw (Luton) - striker Alex Rodman (Grimsby) - winger Michael Rankine (Hereford) - striker Andrai Jones (Barnsley) - defender Lewis Guy (Carlisle) - striker Ryan Wilson (Ilkeston) - defender Tom Allan (York) - defender JJ O'Donnell (Luton) - winger Greg McDermott (unattached) - midfielder

"That's all credit to the players because they've worked hard and asked me questions.

"It's a long season and a squad game."

Having just missed out on promotion to the Football League courtesy of a 2-0 promotion final defeat by Cambridge at Wembley last term, Mills and his players have been tipped to go one better this season.

With signings such as Jon Shaw, Andrai Jones and Alex Rodman strengthening the squad, the bookmakers have Gateshead among the favourites this season, with odds given as low as 5/1 for success.

"I think our discipline is important," added Mills. "We've got to focus on what we do without the ball, last season we were very strong.

"When we lost the ball we got it back very quickly, and then we know what we're capable of when we get it."