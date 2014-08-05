Lee Cook: Barnet sign ex-QPR and Leyton Orient winger

Cook scored five goals in 45 appearances for Leyton Orient in the 2012-13 campaign

Conference side Barnet have signed former QPR and Leyton Orient winger Lee Cook on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old left the O's last summer and spent time with Greek Super League side Apollon Smyrni last season.

Cook, who has been training at The Hive during pre-season, has agreed a one-year contract.

Meanwhile, the Bees have re-signed 21-year-old goalkeeper Sam Cowler on a one-year deal following his departure from Bishop's Stortford.

Cowler spent the 2012-13 season with the Bees, but left the club last summer after being restricted to three first-team appearances.