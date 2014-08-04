West Brom: Cristian Gamboa should get permit - Alan Irvine

Gamboa has made 30 appearances for Costa Rica, scoring one goal

West Brom boss Alan Irvine is confident of winning an appeal to the Football Association over a work permit for Costa Rica wing-back Cristian Gamboa.

The 24-year-old's move from Rosenborg has been delayed after he failed to meet the required 75% of international appearances over the past two years.

"It would be amazing if we didn't get this one over the line," Irvine said.

"He played over 70% of the games but they factored in a non-Fifa tournament that his club stopped him going to."

Gamboa has already agreed personal terms and passed a medical, with an FA panel expected to hear the case this week.

Having made his international debut in 2010, he played in all five of Costa Rica's matches as they reached the 2014 Fifa World Cup quarter-finals, where they lost to Netherlands.

West Brom's record signing Brown Ideye, 25, told the BBC on Sunday that delays over his visa and work permit have prevented him joining up with the team.

The Baggies have already signed defenders Sebastien Pocognoli,Joleon Lescott and Chris Baird plus midfielder Craig Gardner this summer.