Plymouth Argyle sign Blackburn's Anthony O'Connor on loan

A one-match suspension means Anthony O'Connor must wait to make his Plymouth debut

League Two side Plymouth have signed defender Anthony O'Connor on loan from Blackburn Rovers until January.

O'Connor, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, has yet to play for Blackburn at first-team level.

The 21-year-old spent most of last season on loan at Torquay, making 32 appearances for the Gulls, but was unable to save them from relegation.

He was sent off in their final game of last term, meaning he is banned for Plymouth's opening game at Cambridge.

But O'Connor will be free to make his debut against Leyton Orient in the first round of the League Cup on 12 August.

Meanwhile, Plymouth have also confirmed that Wales international defender Darcy Blake is training with the club.

The former Cardiff man, who had a loan spell with Plymouth in 2009, is a free agent after leaving Newport County at the end of last season.