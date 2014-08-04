Kevin Nicholson: Kidderminster to sign ex-Torquay United defender

Kidderminster Harriers are set to complete the signing of experienced left-back Kevin Nicholson following his release by Torquay United.

The 33-year-old Derby-born defender left Plainmoor in May following relegation from the Football League.

Contracted Harriers players Keepers: Danny Lewis, Jasbir Singh Defenders: Chey Dunkley, Josh Gowling, Tyrone Williams, Jamie Grimes, Jared Hodgkiss, Jake Green Midfield: Kyle Storer, Jack Byrne, Callum Gittings, Josh O'Keefe, Ahmed Obeng, Marvin Johnson, Aman Verma Strikers: Michael Gash, Nathan Blissett, Freddie Ladapo, Reece Styche, Craig Reid, Reece Hales

Nicholson, who helped Torquay back into the League via the Conference play-offs in 2009, made 312 appearances following his arrival from Forest Green in 2007.

He is set to become Harriers boss Gary Whild's eighth summer signing.

Having lost last season's first-choice full-backs Lee Vaughan and Mickey Demetriou to Football League clubs Cheltenham and Shrewsbury, Whild has already brought in one experienced replacement in right-back Jared Hodgkiss, following his release by Conference Premier rivals Forest Green.

As well as signing young defender Jake Green and another free agent Reece Hales, Whild has also brought in two other strikers, Reece Styche and Craig Reid.

He has also tapped into his knowledge of lower league football by signing winger Ahmed Obeng from Rushall Olympic and re-signed keeper Jasbir Singh.

Nicholson, who began his career with Sheffield Wednesday, also played for Northampton Town, Scarborough and Notts County.