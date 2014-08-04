Leeds United: Benito Carbone confirms departure
Benito Carbone has confirmed he has left Leeds United.
The former Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa forward joined the club's academy in a consultancy role in May after Massimo Cellino became owner.
He tweeted: "Is very hard for me to leave Leeds United, but I must go back to my home for family problem.
"I want to say thank you to the president to give me chance to be coach in Leeds...One day I will back in England again, I hope soon."