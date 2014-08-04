Leeds United: Benito Carbone confirms departure

Carbone joined Leeds in May

Benito Carbone has confirmed he has left Leeds United.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa forward joined the club's academy in a consultancy role in May after Massimo Cellino became owner.

He tweeted: "Is very hard for me to leave Leeds United, but I must go back to my home for family problem.

"I want to say thank you to the president to give me chance to be coach in Leeds...One day I will back in England again, I hope soon."