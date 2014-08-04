Andrew Boyce: Grimsby Town re-sign Scunthorpe defender on loan

Boyce has yet to start a match for Scunthorpe since joining them from Lincoln City in December last year

Grimsby Town have signed Scunthorpe United defender Andrew Boyce on a one-month loan deal.

The 24-year-old ended last season on-loan at Blundell Park, making 15 appearances as the Mariners lost out in the Conference Premier play-off semi-finals for the second successive year.

Boyce has made just two substitute appearances for the Iron since joining from Lincoln City in December.

Paul Hurst's side start the new season at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.