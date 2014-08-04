Leeds United sign AC Milan midfielder Zan Benedicic
Leeds United have signed AC Milan midfielder Zan Benedicic on a season-long loan deal.
The 18-year-old Slovenia youth international is yet to make his debut for the Serie A side.
He is the fifth player from Italy to join Leeds this summer, after goalkeeper Marco Silvestri, defender Gaetano Berardi, midfielder Tommaso Bianchi and striker Souleymane Doukara.
Leeds start the Championship season with a trip to Millwall on Saturday.