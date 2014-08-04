Leeds United sign AC Milan midfielder Zan Benedicic

Elland Road, home of Leeds United
Leeds start their season at Millwall on Saturday before hosting Accrington Stanley in the League Cup next Tuesday

Leeds United have signed AC Milan midfielder Zan Benedicic on a season-long loan deal.

The 18-year-old Slovenia youth international is yet to make his debut for the Serie A side.

He is the fifth player from Italy to join Leeds this summer, after goalkeeper Marco Silvestri, defender Gaetano Berardi, midfielder Tommaso Bianchi and striker Souleymane Doukara.

Leeds start the Championship season with a trip to Millwall on Saturday.

