Everton: Steven Naismith donates home tickets to unemployed

Everton's Steven Naismith has bought tickets for his club's home games to donate to the unemployed in Liverpool.

The midfielder, 27, said he hoped the gift would "bring joy to many people".

"I am aware that there are many unemployed in Liverpool trying hard to find a job and who may not be able to afford a ticket," Naismith added.

"I thought this might be a small gesture to help those in that situation," said the Scotland international.

Steven Naismith in focus Won young player of the year awards from SFWA in 2006 and SPFA in 2007 Joined Rangers from Kilmarnock in August 2007 for £1.9m Moved to Everton on a free transfer in July 2012 Has scored 13 goals in 71 appearances for the Merseyside club Has 29 caps for Scotland, with three international goals

Naismith has asked for the tickets to be given to different job centres across the city each week and handed out to selected job-seekers who are trying hard to find employment.

"Every day I feel very fortunate for the opportunities and lifestyle my job as a footballer has afforded my family and me, and also to be in the position where I can help the community in some small way," Naismith said.

The midfielder joined Everton from Rangers in July 2012 and said that the parallels between Liverpool and his former home town of Glasgow had played a part in his decision.

"I come from Ayrshire in the West of Scotland and spent a lot of my life in Glasgow - a city that, at times, has suffered from high unemployment," he explained. "Liverpool has a similar history."

Naismith helps homeless centres in Liverpool and Glasgow and he has also backed his old youth team, Stewarton Annick, with sponsorship.