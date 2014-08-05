Oxford United sign Carlton Morris from Norwich City

Carlton Morris
Morris said he "would have been silly" not to take the opportunity to join Oxford

Oxford United have signed Norwich City striker Carlton Morris on an initial six-month loan.

Morris, 18, agreed a two-and-a-half-year professional contract with the Canaries in December 2013, having won the FA Youth Cup earlier that year.

He also has England Under-18 honours.

"It's an opportunity I'm relishing," Morris told BBC Radio Oxford. "I'm just looking forward to Saturday. That would be my competitive debut, so hopefully I get a goal to show for it."

He added: "My aims are to play well, get goals and get Oxford as far up League Two as I can. I'm just looking forward to showing what I can do and get my name out there.

"It's a big club and I would have been silly not to take this opportunity. I'm just looking forward to hit the ground running."

