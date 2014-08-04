Bristol Rovers: Darrell Clarke still looking for additions

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke is still looking to make additions to the squad ahead of the new season.

Clarke, 36, has made seven signings so far the summer as Rovers prepare for their first season outside the Football League in 94 years.

Rovers begin their Conference Premier campaign this Saturday against Grimsby.

"I'd like to think there will be one or two coming in, in the early part of this week, but we have to wait and see," Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol.

"The loan player I want to bring is in an experienced left-winger and I'm waiting to hear back from the club what that is going to cost us and whether we can afford it.

"I'm looking at a big striker today who has done OK at three or four levels below this.

"Jamie Turley is here and is going to our arm specialist [he has a broken arm] and then we'll make a decision based on that, personal terms have been agreed."

Daniel Leadbitter, Andy Monkhouse, Jamie White, Matty Taylor, Jake Gosling, Lee Mansell and Stuart Sinclair have already joined the Pirates.