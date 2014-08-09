Match ends, Brentford 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
Brentford 1-1 Charlton Athletic
Substitute Tommy Smith salvaged a point for Brentford as the Bees marked their first appearance in the second tier since 1993 with a hard-earned draw against Charlton.
Igor Vetokele, who joined the Addicks from FC Copenhagen in the summer, headed his side ahead at Griffin Park.
George Țucudean and substitute Callum Harriott wasted chances for Charlton.
And they were made to pay as Smith's late deflected shot ensured Brentford a share of the spoils.
|Opening day draw specialists
|This is the third successive season that Brentford have started the campaign with a draw.
England manager Roy Hodgson was in the crowd at Griffin Park as was Football Association chairman Greg Dyke, the former Brentford chairman. And they witnessed a hard-fought London derby.
Brentford, who secured automatic promotion from League One in April, did not look overawed as they started brightly against opponents who struggled in the Championship last season.
Midfielder Alex Pritchard, on loan from Tottenham, went close from 20 yards in the opening stages before Judge forced Addicks keeper Henderson into a fine 40th-minute save.
But Charlton created the better chances and will likely rue those missed opportunities.
With the game goalless, Țucudean was clean through but Bees keeper David Button stood his ground to make a fine save.
Charlton, in their first competitive match under manager Bob Peeters, took the lead when Vetokele struck from a corner shortly after the 22-year-old had been denied by Button.
But Brentford responded well and former Cardiff man Smith equalised with a shot that hit Charlton's former Chelsea and Manchester City defender Tal Ben Haim before finding the net.
Brentford boss Mark Warburton:
"In the first 15 minutes I thought we were very bright but after that I didn't think we did what we do well.
"We've got a lot of young players who will find their feet, but when you start a new job and move up you have to adapt to your new environment quickly because no allowances will be given."
"As the game went on there were too many gaps between our units and their two big, experienced centre halves relished the physical game we got lured into."
Charlton boss Bob Peeters:
"We have created four clear chances so it's disappointing not to leave with more than a point, but I suppose at the start of the day a point away from home is a positive.
"I was delighted with the new boys Vetokele and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who both settled in and adapted well."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 27Button
- 12McCormack
- 26Tarkowski
- 5Craig
- 3Bidwell
- 8DouglasBooked at 90mins
- 10OdubajoSubstituted forTebarat 45'minutes
- 21PritchardSubstituted forSmithat 79'minutes
- 18Judge
- 15Dallas
- 19GraySubstituted forProschwitzat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lee
- 6Dean
- 14Tebar
- 24Smith
- 28Yennaris
- 33Moore
- 39Proschwitz
Charlton
- 1Henderson
- 20Solly
- 26Ben Haim
- 6Bikey Amougou
- 16Wiggins
- 7Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forFoxat 90+2'minutes
- 17BuyensBooked at 32mins
- 4Jackson
- 24CousinsSubstituted forMoussaat 90+2'minutes
- 29TucudeanSubstituted forHarriottat 63'minutes
- 14Vetokele
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 5Morrison
- 10Moussa
- 11Harriott
- 21Fox
- 23Pigott
- 30Pope
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 9,690
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
James Tarkowski (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Fox (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Tarkowski following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by André Bikey.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Franck Moussa replaces Jordan Cousins.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Morgan Fox replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Booking
Jonathan Douglas (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jonathan Douglas (Brentford).
André Bikey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alan Judge (Brentford) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Nick Proschwitz (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Brentford).
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Charlton Athletic 1. Tommy Smith (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alan McCormack with a cross.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alan McCormack.
Attempt blocked. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoni Buyens.
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.
Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by James Tarkowski (Brentford).
Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Tommy Smith replaces Alex Pritchard.
Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Johnnie Jackson.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by André Bikey.
Attempt blocked. Nick Proschwitz (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
Attempt missed. Tony Craig (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rhoys Wiggins.
Alex Pritchard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic).
Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Johnnie Jackson.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Nick Proschwitz replaces Andre Gray.
Alex Pritchard (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tal Ben Haim (Charlton Athletic).