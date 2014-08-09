Brentford 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Charlton finished last season 18th in the Championship table

Substitute Tommy Smith salvaged a point for Brentford as the Bees marked their first appearance in the second tier since 1993 with a hard-earned draw against Charlton.

Igor Vetokele, who joined the Addicks from FC Copenhagen in the summer, headed his side ahead at Griffin Park.

George Țucudean and substitute Callum Harriott wasted chances for Charlton.

And they were made to pay as Smith's late deflected shot ensured Brentford a share of the spoils.

Opening day draw specialists This is the third successive season that Brentford have started the campaign with a draw.

England manager Roy Hodgson was in the crowd at Griffin Park as was Football Association chairman Greg Dyke, the former Brentford chairman. And they witnessed a hard-fought London derby.

Brentford, who secured automatic promotion from League One in April, did not look overawed as they started brightly against opponents who struggled in the Championship last season.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard, on loan from Tottenham, went close from 20 yards in the opening stages before Judge forced Addicks keeper Henderson into a fine 40th-minute save.

Charlton manager Bob Peeters, who was capped 13 times by Belgium, had a two-year spell as a player at Millwall between 2003 and 2005

But Charlton created the better chances and will likely rue those missed opportunities.

With the game goalless, Țucudean was clean through but Bees keeper David Button stood his ground to make a fine save.

Charlton, in their first competitive match under manager Bob Peeters, took the lead when Vetokele struck from a corner shortly after the 22-year-old had been denied by Button.

But Brentford responded well and former Cardiff man Smith equalised with a shot that hit Charlton's former Chelsea and Manchester City defender Tal Ben Haim before finding the net.

Brentford boss Mark Warburton:

"In the first 15 minutes I thought we were very bright but after that I didn't think we did what we do well.

"We've got a lot of young players who will find their feet, but when you start a new job and move up you have to adapt to your new environment quickly because no allowances will be given."

"As the game went on there were too many gaps between our units and their two big, experienced centre halves relished the physical game we got lured into."

Charlton boss Bob Peeters:

"We have created four clear chances so it's disappointing not to leave with more than a point, but I suppose at the start of the day a point away from home is a positive.

"I was delighted with the new boys Vetokele and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who both settled in and adapted well."

Brentford's last second tier win was against Barnsley on 1 May 1993

Charlton goalscorer Igor Vetokele (left) helped FC Copenhagen win the Danish League in 2012-13