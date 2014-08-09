Championship
Brentford1Charlton1

Brentford 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Brentford v Charlton
Charlton finished last season 18th in the Championship table

Substitute Tommy Smith salvaged a point for Brentford as the Bees marked their first appearance in the second tier since 1993 with a hard-earned draw against Charlton.

Igor Vetokele, who joined the Addicks from FC Copenhagen in the summer, headed his side ahead at Griffin Park.

George Țucudean and substitute Callum Harriott wasted chances for Charlton.

And they were made to pay as Smith's late deflected shot ensured Brentford a share of the spoils.

Opening day draw specialists
This is the third successive season that Brentford have started the campaign with a draw.

England manager Roy Hodgson was in the crowd at Griffin Park as was Football Association chairman Greg Dyke, the former Brentford chairman. And they witnessed a hard-fought London derby.

Brentford, who secured automatic promotion from League One in April, did not look overawed as they started brightly against opponents who struggled in the Championship last season.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard, on loan from Tottenham, went close from 20 yards in the opening stages before Judge forced Addicks keeper Henderson into a fine 40th-minute save.

Charlton manager Bob Peeters
Charlton manager Bob Peeters, who was capped 13 times by Belgium, had a two-year spell as a player at Millwall between 2003 and 2005

But Charlton created the better chances and will likely rue those missed opportunities.

With the game goalless, Țucudean was clean through but Bees keeper David Button stood his ground to make a fine save.

Charlton, in their first competitive match under manager Bob Peeters, took the lead when Vetokele struck from a corner shortly after the 22-year-old had been denied by Button.

But Brentford responded well and former Cardiff man Smith equalised with a shot that hit Charlton's former Chelsea and Manchester City defender Tal Ben Haim before finding the net.

Brentford boss Mark Warburton:

"In the first 15 minutes I thought we were very bright but after that I didn't think we did what we do well.

"We've got a lot of young players who will find their feet, but when you start a new job and move up you have to adapt to your new environment quickly because no allowances will be given."

"As the game went on there were too many gaps between our units and their two big, experienced centre halves relished the physical game we got lured into."

Charlton boss Bob Peeters:

"We have created four clear chances so it's disappointing not to leave with more than a point, but I suppose at the start of the day a point away from home is a positive.

"I was delighted with the new boys Vetokele and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who both settled in and adapted well."

Brentford's Jonathan Douglas goes close.
Brentford's last second tier win was against Barnsley on 1 May 1993
Charlton goalscorer Igor Vetokele (left) helped FC Copenhagen win the Danish League in 2012-13

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 27Button
  • 12McCormack
  • 26Tarkowski
  • 5Craig
  • 3Bidwell
  • 8DouglasBooked at 90mins
  • 10OdubajoSubstituted forTebarat 45'minutes
  • 21PritchardSubstituted forSmithat 79'minutes
  • 18Judge
  • 15Dallas
  • 19GraySubstituted forProschwitzat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lee
  • 6Dean
  • 14Tebar
  • 24Smith
  • 28Yennaris
  • 33Moore
  • 39Proschwitz

Charlton

  • 1Henderson
  • 20Solly
  • 26Ben Haim
  • 6Bikey Amougou
  • 16Wiggins
  • 7Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forFoxat 90+2'minutes
  • 17BuyensBooked at 32mins
  • 4Jackson
  • 24CousinsSubstituted forMoussaat 90+2'minutes
  • 29TucudeanSubstituted forHarriottat 63'minutes
  • 14Vetokele

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 5Morrison
  • 10Moussa
  • 11Harriott
  • 21Fox
  • 23Pigott
  • 30Pope
Referee:
James Adcock
Attendance:
9,690

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home3
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 1, Charlton Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Charlton Athletic 1.

James Tarkowski (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgan Fox (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Tarkowski following a corner.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by André Bikey.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Franck Moussa replaces Jordan Cousins.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Morgan Fox replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Booking

Jonathan Douglas (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jonathan Douglas (Brentford).

André Bikey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alan Judge (Brentford) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Nick Proschwitz (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Chris Solly.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Brentford).

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 1, Charlton Athletic 1. Tommy Smith (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alan McCormack with a cross.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alan McCormack.

Attempt blocked. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoni Buyens.

Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.

Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by James Tarkowski (Brentford).

Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Tommy Smith replaces Alex Pritchard.

Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Johnnie Jackson.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by André Bikey.

Attempt blocked. Nick Proschwitz (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.

Attempt missed. Tony Craig (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rhoys Wiggins.

Alex Pritchard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic).

Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt missed. Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Johnnie Jackson.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Chris Solly.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Nick Proschwitz replaces Andre Gray.

Alex Pritchard (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tal Ben Haim (Charlton Athletic).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth11004043
2Watford11003033
3Middlesbrough11002023
4Millwall11002023
5Nottm Forest11002023
6Ipswich11002113
7Derby11001013
8Sheff Wed11001013
9Reading10102201
10Wigan10102201
11Blackburn10101101
12Brentford10101101
13Cardiff10101101
14Charlton10101101
15Norwich00000000
16Wolves00000000
17Fulham100112-10
18Brighton100101-10
19Rotherham100101-10
20Birmingham100102-20
21Blackpool100102-20
22Leeds100102-20
23Bolton100103-30
24Huddersfield100104-40
