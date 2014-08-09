Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Giles Coke scored the only goal as Sheffield Wednesday opened their Championship campaign with victory at 10-man Brighton.
Coke found the net in fine style, curling a superb shot over David Stockdale and into the roof of the net.
Up to then, the hosts had been on top.
But Brighton's chances of mounting a successful comeback for new boss Sami Hyypia were wrecked when Andrew Crofts was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Sam Hutchinson just after the break.
Former Liverpool centre-back Hyypia is back in England five years after calling time on his decade long playing career at Anfield.
|Did you know?
|Sheffield Wednesday had not previously won at Brighton since 2006, when Paul Sturrock was in charge
The Finn gave debuts to keeper David Stockdale, veteran defender Aaron Hughes, and strikers Chris O'Grady and Shamir Fenelon.
O'Grady, a £500,000 signing from Barnsley, put a left-foot shot on the turn wide and then fed Kazenga Lua Lua to force Keiren Westwood into a brave stop.
Coke gave Wednesday, who confirmed the capture of St Johnstone's Stevie May immediately before kick-off, the advantage just before the break when he produced his amazing goal from 25 yards.
Soon after the restart Crofts received a straight red card for his high tackle on Hutchinson.
And although O'Grady had a chance to level, only to be denied by Westwood, Brighton were unable to build up enough pressure to force an equaliser.
Brighton manager Sami Hyypia:
"We played OK and are on the right path: it's work, work, work.
"I liked the effort of everyone on the pitch, although the red card didn't make it easier.
"There are 46 games in the Championship and I'm not happy we lost as every match is very important."
Sheffield Wednesday boss Stuart Gray:
"It was an overall team performance and every player put in an eight or nine out of 10 display.
"Brighton manager Sami Hyypia will be disappointed, but we controlled the game and deserved the three points.
"I'm delighted with my team. It shows what team spirit and determination can do."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 3Greer
- 2BrunoBooked at 74mins
- 14CalderonSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 76'minutes
- 4Hughes
- 24Ince
- 18Forster-CaskeyBooked at 10minsSubstituted forAgustienat 61'minutes
- 8CroftsBooked at 50mins
- 23FenelonSubstituted forBuckleyat 61'minutes
- 11O'Grady
- 25Lua LuaBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 5Dunk
- 10Agustien
- 12Mackail-Smith
- 15Chicksen
- 28Toko
- 30Buckley
- 31Walton
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 8Palmer
- 5LoovensBooked at 55mins
- 3Mattock
- 15Lees
- 19MaghomaSubstituted forSemedoat 81'minutes
- 20Lee
- 14Coke
- 10Maguire
- 4Hutchinson
- 9NuhiuSubstituted forMadineat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Semedo
- 16McCabe
- 18Zayatte
- 22Floro
- 24Madine
- 43Kirkland
- 44Kelhar
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 26,993
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Gordon Greer.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Aaron Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Gary Madine replaces Atdhe Nuhiu.
Foul by Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Joe Mattock (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Josè Semedo replaces Jacques Maghoma.
Attempt missed. Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Craig Mackail-Smith replaces Íñigo Calderón.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
William Buckley (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday).
Booking
Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Rohan Ince (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Keiren Westwood.
Attempt saved. Chris O'Grady (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gordon Greer.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kemy Agustien tries a through ball, but Chris O'Grady is caught offside.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Gordon Greer tries a through ball, but Chris O'Grady is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kemy Agustien replaces Jake Forster-Caskey.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. William Buckley replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Foul by Rohan Ince (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Stockdale (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Bruno.
Booking
Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
Jake Forster-Caskey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.