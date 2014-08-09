Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday open the season with victory over 10-man Brighton.

Giles Coke scored the only goal as Sheffield Wednesday opened their Championship campaign with victory at 10-man Brighton.

Coke found the net in fine style, curling a superb shot over David Stockdale and into the roof of the net.

Up to then, the hosts had been on top.

But Brighton's chances of mounting a successful comeback for new boss Sami Hyypia were wrecked when Andrew Crofts was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Sam Hutchinson just after the break.

Former Liverpool centre-back Hyypia is back in England five years after calling time on his decade long playing career at Anfield.

Did you know? Sheffield Wednesday had not previously won at Brighton since 2006, when Paul Sturrock was in charge

The Finn gave debuts to keeper David Stockdale, veteran defender Aaron Hughes, and strikers Chris O'Grady and Shamir Fenelon.

O'Grady, a £500,000 signing from Barnsley, put a left-foot shot on the turn wide and then fed Kazenga Lua Lua to force Keiren Westwood into a brave stop.

Coke gave Wednesday, who confirmed the capture of St Johnstone's Stevie May immediately before kick-off, the advantage just before the break when he produced his amazing goal from 25 yards.

Soon after the restart Crofts received a straight red card for his high tackle on Hutchinson.

And although O'Grady had a chance to level, only to be denied by Westwood, Brighton were unable to build up enough pressure to force an equaliser.

Brighton manager Sami Hyypia:

Media playback is not supported on this device Sami Hyypia: Brighton boss after Sheffield Wednesday

"We played OK and are on the right path: it's work, work, work.

"I liked the effort of everyone on the pitch, although the red card didn't make it easier.

"There are 46 games in the Championship and I'm not happy we lost as every match is very important."

Sheffield Wednesday boss Stuart Gray:

"It was an overall team performance and every player put in an eight or nine out of 10 display.

"Brighton manager Sami Hyypia will be disappointed, but we controlled the game and deserved the three points.

"I'm delighted with my team. It shows what team spirit and determination can do."

Andrew Crofts was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Sam Hutchinson just after the break

The defeat meant it was a bad first game in charge for Brighton boss Sami Hyypia