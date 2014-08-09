Wigan Athletic 2-2 Reading

Shaun Cummings scored the first goal of his career for Reading

James McArthur's stoppage-time goal earned Wigan a point from a thrilling encounter with Reading.

Callum McManaman put the hosts in front before the break when he took advantage of a deflection.

But Reading turned the game on its head with two goals in five minutes from Shaun Cummings - the first of his career - and Sean Morrison.

Wigan refused to give in and Scotland midfielder McArthur nodded home from close range in a frantic finish.

Both sides are looking to get back to the Premier League after failing to return at the first attempt last season.

They each have managers embarking on their first full campaigns in charge and Wigan's Uwe Rosler handed four players their debuts.

After surviving a nervous opening, when Scott Carson produced a tremendous save to deny Reading debutant Ryan Edwards, and Oriel Riera prodded against the frame of his own goal, McManaman seized on a loose ball to put Wigan in front.

Reading took command in the second-half.

Cummings rifled home the first goal of his 118-game professional career from 25 yards, then Nick Blackman hit the bar before Morrison headed home from close range.

Reading's fans celebrated as though victory was theirs. But their cheers were silenced in the third minute of injury-time as McArthur latched onto a long ball to snatch a point.

Wigan manager Uwe Rosler: "Today I had four or five players on from the start who did not play a full part in pre-season. We did not have the energy or the power to compete in the second-half.

"But they tried to run down the clock. It gave us an invitation and we used it.

Reading manager Nigel Adkins: "I am sick we haven't won the game but I am looking at it in a totally positive manner. We have a very young, hungry, ambitious group of players and we want to play in a manner we've demonstrated today."