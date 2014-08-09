Match ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Reading 2.
Wigan Athletic 2-2 Reading
James McArthur's stoppage-time goal earned Wigan a point from a thrilling encounter with Reading.
Callum McManaman put the hosts in front before the break when he took advantage of a deflection.
But Reading turned the game on its head with two goals in five minutes from Shaun Cummings - the first of his career - and Sean Morrison.
Wigan refused to give in and Scotland midfielder McArthur nodded home from close range in a frantic finish.
Both sides are looking to get back to the Premier League after failing to return at the first attempt last season.
They each have managers embarking on their first full campaigns in charge and Wigan's Uwe Rosler handed four players their debuts.
After surviving a nervous opening, when Scott Carson produced a tremendous save to deny Reading debutant Ryan Edwards, and Oriel Riera prodded against the frame of his own goal, McManaman seized on a loose ball to put Wigan in front.
Reading took command in the second-half.
Cummings rifled home the first goal of his 118-game professional career from 25 yards, then Nick Blackman hit the bar before Morrison headed home from close range.
Reading's fans celebrated as though victory was theirs. But their cheers were silenced in the third minute of injury-time as McArthur latched onto a long ball to snatch a point.
Wigan manager Uwe Rosler: "Today I had four or five players on from the start who did not play a full part in pre-season. We did not have the energy or the power to compete in the second-half.
"But they tried to run down the clock. It gave us an invitation and we used it.
Reading manager Nigel Adkins: "I am sick we haven't won the game but I am looking at it in a totally positive manner. We have a very young, hungry, ambitious group of players and we want to play in a manner we've demonstrated today."
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Carson
- 30Kiernan
- 3A TaylorBooked at 74minsSubstituted forFortunéat 81'minutes
- 24Perch
- 17Boyce
- 19CowieSubstituted forTavernierat 72'minutes
- 16McArthur
- 14Huws
- 33WaghornSubstituted forMaloneyat 64'minutes
- 9Riera Magem
- 15McManaman
Substitutes
- 2Tavernier
- 4Ramis
- 10Maloney
- 20Fyvie
- 25Barnett
- 26Al-Habsi
- 32Fortuné
Reading
- 1Federici
- 2Gunter
- 6Morrison
- 5Pearce
- 24CummingsBooked at 58mins
- 11Obita
- 25TaylorSubstituted forCoxat 60'minutes
- 22Blackman
- 15Hector
- 7Pogrebnyak
- 17EdwardsSubstituted forGuthrieat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Guthrie
- 10Cox
- 16Akpan
- 20McCarthy
- 27Tanner
- 28Kuhl
- 37Stacey
- Referee:
- Mark Brown
- Attendance:
- 12,174
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Reading 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rob Kiernan (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Reading 2. James McArthur (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oriol Riera with a headed pass.
Simon Cox (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Perch (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Reading. Conceded by James Perch.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Danny Guthrie (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James McArthur (Wigan Athletic).
Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmerson Boyce (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Nick Blackman (Reading).
Shaun Maloney (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danny Guthrie (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emyr Huws (Wigan Athletic).
Alex Pearce (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Riera (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Alex Pearce (Reading).
Oriol Riera (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Andrew Taylor.
Foul by Simon Cox (Reading).
Shaun Maloney (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Reading 2. Sean Morrison (Reading) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Pearce with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Nick Blackman (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Taylor (Wigan Athletic).
Nick Blackman (Reading) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Simon Cox.
Booking
Andrew Taylor (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nick Blackman (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Taylor (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Simon Cox (Reading).
James Perch (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. James Tavernier replaces Don Cowie.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Reading 1. Shaun Cummings (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Hector.
Shaun Cummings (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James McArthur (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Danny Guthrie (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Pearce.
Attempt saved. Nick Blackman (Reading) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.