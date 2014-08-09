Fleetwood Town 2-1 Crewe Alexandra

Fleetwood Town opened their debut League One campaign with a win thanks to an impressive second half against Crewe Alexandra.

The hosts were ahead when David Ball struck past Scott Shearer before Jamie Proctor powered a second.

Crewe's Matt Tootle missed from the spot soon after when Liam Hogan fouled Brad Inman inside the box.

But they did pull one back from the spot when Hogan conceded a second penalty and Inman scored.