Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 1.
Fleetwood Town 2-1 Crewe Alexandra
Fleetwood Town opened their debut League One campaign with a win thanks to an impressive second half against Crewe Alexandra.
The hosts were ahead when David Ball struck past Scott Shearer before Jamie Proctor powered a second.
Crewe's Matt Tootle missed from the spot soon after when Liam Hogan fouled Brad Inman inside the box.
But they did pull one back from the spot when Hogan conceded a second penalty and Inman scored.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 28Maxwell
- 14HoganBooked at 90mins
- 6Pond
- 25Jordan
- 2McLaughlin
- 8Schumacher
- 18Sarcevic
- 12Morris
- 7EvansSubstituted forBlairat 84'minutes
- 9DobbieSubstituted forProctorat 45'minutes
- 23Ball
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Murdoch
- 16Cresswell
- 17Blair
- 19Proctor
- 29Campbell
- 33Crainey
Crewe
- 1Shearer
- 2Tootle
- 5Ray
- 6Dugdale
- 3GuthrieSubstituted forBaillieat 86'minutes
- 7Turton
- 42GrantSubstituted forSaundersat 76'minutes
- 18Nolan
- 10InmanBooked at 79mins
- 9OliverSubstituted forHaberat 76'minutes
- 17Waters
Substitutes
- 11Cooper
- 13Garratt
- 14Saunders
- 19Baillie
- 20Jones
- 21Molyneux
- 25Haber
- Referee:
- Gary Sutton
- Attendance:
- 3,774
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 1.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 1. Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Liam Hogan (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Liam Hogan (Fleetwood Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Crewe Alexandra. Bradden Inman draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Matty Blair (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Adam Dugdale.
Attempt blocked. David Ball (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Steven Schumacher (Fleetwood Town).
Billy Waters (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. James Baillie replaces Jon Guthrie.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Matty Blair replaces Gareth Evans.
Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. David Ball (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Steven Schumacher (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Ray (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. David Ball (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.
Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra).
Foul by Liam Hogan (Fleetwood Town).
Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Scott Shearer.
Attempt saved. Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Callum Saunders replaces Anthony Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Marcus Haber replaces Vadaine Oliver.
Steven Schumacher (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra).
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Fleetwood Town).
Matt Tootle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Liam Hogan (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town).
Billy Waters (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Penalty saved! Matt Tootle (Crewe Alexandra) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Liam Hogan (Fleetwood Town) after a foul in the penalty area.