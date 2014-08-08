League One
Port Vale1Walsall1

Port Vale v Walsall

Sky Bet League One
Venue: Vale Park Date: Saturday, 9 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Coverage: BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio, Final Score & highlights on The Football League Show

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 12Johnson
  • 21VeseliSubstituted forRobertsonat 86'minutes
  • 6Duffy
  • 5McGivernBooked at 64mins
  • 3Dickinson
  • 20Marshall
  • 15O'Connor
  • 10LinesSubstituted forBrownat 86'minutes
  • 8DoddsSubstituted forJenningsat 74'minutes
  • 9Williamson
  • 11Pope

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 2Yates
  • 4Robertson
  • 7Birchall
  • 17Brown
  • 18Jennings
  • 22Lloyd

Walsall

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 4O'Connor
  • 15Chambers
  • 6Downing
  • 3Taylor
  • 14Benning
  • 10Sawyers
  • 7ChambersBooked at 67mins
  • 11BaxendaleSubstituted forB Cliffordat 70'minutes
  • 24Grimes
  • 9BradshawSubstituted forBakayokoat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Holden
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 17Flanagan
  • 18Morris
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 22Kinsella
  • 26B Clifford
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
7,050

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Port Vale 1, Walsall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Port Vale 1, Walsall 1.

Attempt missed. James Chambers (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Richard Duffy.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Richard Duffy.

Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Richard Duffy (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Michael Brown replaces Chris Lines.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Chris Robertson replaces Frederic Veseli.

Attempt missed. Andy Taylor (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Tom Bradshaw.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Richard Duffy.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ryan McGivern.

Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).

Attempt missed. Malvind Benning (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Paul Downing (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sam Johnson.

Attempt saved. Andy Taylor (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Richard Duffy.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Steven Jennings replaces Louis Dodds.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Billy Clifford replaces James Baxendale.

Booking

Adam Chambers (Walsall) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

Chris Lines (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Grimes (Walsall).

Michael O'Connor (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Frederic Veseli.

Booking

Ryan McGivern (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

(Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan McGivern (Port Vale).

Attempt saved. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Malvind Benning (Walsall).

Frederic Veseli (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 1, Walsall 1. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sam Johnson.

Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Port Vale have new signings Frederic Veseli, Steven Jennings, Michael O'Connor, Byron Moore, Mark Marshall and Ryan McGivern fit and available.

Tom Pope (groin), Richard Duffy, Colin Daniel (both ankle) and Michael Brown (blisters) should feature despite missing the friendly with West Brom.

Walsall are likely to be without Ben Purkiss and Jordan Cook (both ankle).

But boss Dean Smith could give debuts to forwards Ashley Grimes and Tom Bradshaw, and defender James O'Connor.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Dickinson 'honoured' to be Vale captain

Port Vale captain Carl Dickinson told BBC Radio Stoke:

"Being captain is something I've always wanted to do since I started playing football.

"I can't wait to lead my team out of the tunnel now - I'll be so proud.

"I wouldn't say it'll change how I play, as we've got a vocal set of lads anyway."

Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:

"There's as many games in August as December so the start of the season is crucial.

"The lads are up to speed, we've picked up a couple of injuries but nothing major.

"I'm 90% sure of what my team will be, and have a good idea of what Port Vale will bring."

