Port Vale v Walsall

Sky Bet League One Venue: Vale Park Date: Saturday, 9 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio, Final Score & highlights on The Football League Show

Live Text Line-ups Port Vale 12 Johnson

21 Veseli Substituted for Robertson at 86' minutes

6 Duffy

5 McGivern Booked at 64mins

3 Dickinson

20 Marshall

15 O'Connor

10 Lines Substituted for Brown at 86' minutes

8 Dodds Substituted for Jennings at 74' minutes

9 Williamson

11 Pope Substitutes 1 Neal

2 Yates

4 Robertson

7 Birchall

17 Brown

18 Jennings

22 Lloyd Walsall 1 O'Donnell

4 O'Connor

15 Chambers

6 Downing

3 Taylor

14 Benning

10 Sawyers

7 Chambers Booked at 67mins

11 Baxendale Substituted for B Clifford at 70' minutes

24 Grimes

9 Bradshaw Substituted for Bakayoko at 85' minutes Substitutes 5 Holden

13 MacGillivray

17 Flanagan

18 Morris

20 Bakayoko

22 Kinsella

26 B Clifford Referee : Darren Bond Attendance : 7,050 Match Stats Home Team Port Vale Away Team Walsall Possession Home 45% Away 55% Shots Home 9 Away 9 Shots on Target Home 3 Away 4 Corners Home 3 Away 9 Fouls Home 13 Away 8 Live Text Match ends, Port Vale 1, Walsall 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Port Vale 1, Walsall 1. Attempt missed. James Chambers (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Richard Duffy. Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Richard Duffy. Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall). Richard Duffy (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Port Vale. Michael Brown replaces Chris Lines. Substitution Substitution, Port Vale. Chris Robertson replaces Frederic Veseli. Attempt missed. Andy Taylor (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Substitution Substitution, Walsall. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Tom Bradshaw. Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Richard Duffy. Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ryan McGivern. Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale). Attempt missed. Malvind Benning (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Paul Downing (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale). Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sam Johnson. Attempt saved. Andy Taylor (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Richard Duffy. Substitution Substitution, Port Vale. Steven Jennings replaces Louis Dodds. Substitution Substitution, Walsall. Billy Clifford replaces James Baxendale. Booking Adam Chambers (Walsall) is shown the yellow card. Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall). Chris Lines (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Ashley Grimes (Walsall). Michael O'Connor (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing. Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Frederic Veseli. Booking Ryan McGivern (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card. (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Ryan McGivern (Port Vale). Attempt saved. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Foul by Malvind Benning (Walsall). Frederic Veseli (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing. Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Goal! Goal! Port Vale 1, Walsall 1. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers. Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sam Johnson. Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Show more updates goal

Port Vale have new signings Frederic Veseli, Steven Jennings, Michael O'Connor, Byron Moore, Mark Marshall and Ryan McGivern fit and available.

Tom Pope (groin), Richard Duffy, Colin Daniel (both ankle) and Michael Brown (blisters) should feature despite missing the friendly with West Brom.

Walsall are likely to be without Ben Purkiss and Jordan Cook (both ankle).

But boss Dean Smith could give debuts to forwards Ashley Grimes and Tom Bradshaw, and defender James O'Connor.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dickinson 'honoured' to be Vale captain

Port Vale captain Carl Dickinson told BBC Radio Stoke:

"Being captain is something I've always wanted to do since I started playing football.

"I can't wait to lead my team out of the tunnel now - I'll be so proud.

"I wouldn't say it'll change how I play, as we've got a vocal set of lads anyway."

Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:

"There's as many games in August as December so the start of the season is crucial.

"The lads are up to speed, we've picked up a couple of injuries but nothing major.

"I'm 90% sure of what my team will be, and have a good idea of what Port Vale will bring."