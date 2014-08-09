Colchester United 2-2 Oldham Athletic

Jonathan Forte notched two goals on his Oldham debut as they managed a draw with Colchester in a finely-poised encounter.

Colchester took the lead early on when Magnus Okuonghae struck home, before Forte slotted in soon after.

Forte then went on to take the lead for the Latics with his solo effort beating Colchester keeper Sam Walker.

George Moncur rescued a point for the hosts when he powered in following a Freddie Sears rebound.