Match ends, Colchester United 2, Oldham Athletic 2.
Colchester United 2-2 Oldham Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Jonathan Forte notched two goals on his Oldham debut as they managed a draw with Colchester in a finely-poised encounter.
Colchester took the lead early on when Magnus Okuonghae struck home, before Forte slotted in soon after.
Forte then went on to take the lead for the Latics with his solo effort beating Colchester keeper Sam Walker.
George Moncur rescued a point for the hosts when he powered in following a Freddie Sears rebound.
Line-ups
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 20Clohessy
- 4Okuonghae
- 18Eastman
- 3Gordon
- 8Gilbey
- 6EastmondSubstituted forMoncurat 32'minutes
- 21MasseySubstituted forHolmanat 84'minutes
- 11Sears
- 17WrightSubstituted forVoseat 64'minutes
- 9Ibehre
Substitutes
- 5Thompson
- 10Holman
- 12Lewington
- 15Bean
- 24Moncur
- 25Vose
- 28Szmodics
Oldham
- 1Rachubka
- 20Wilson
- 21Kusunga
- 16Wilson
- 3Mills
- 15WinchesterSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 85'minutes
- 7DaytonSubstituted forElokobiat 80'minutes
- 8Jones
- 6Kelly
- 11ForteSubstituted forGrosat 81'minutes
- 14Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 4Dieng
- 5Elokobi
- 10Philliskirk
- 12Mellor
- 13Coleman
- 22Gros
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 4,023
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 2, Oldham Athletic 2.
Dominic Vose (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt saved. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. William Gros (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Danny Philliskirk replaces Carl Winchester.
Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Dan Holman replaces Gavin Massey.
Freddie Sears (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Wilson (Oldham Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. William Gros replaces Jonathan Forte.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. George Elokobi replaces James Dayton.
Foul by Freddie Sears (Colchester United).
Joseph Mills (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
George Moncur (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Liam Kelly.
Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. James Dayton (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Brian Wilson.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Dominic Vose replaces Drey Wright.
Attempt missed. James Dayton (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Colchester United 2, Oldham Athletic 2. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner.
Freddie Sears (Colchester United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Wilson (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Drey Wright (Colchester United).
Brian Wilson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Paul Rachubka.
Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by James Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.