League One
Colchester2Oldham2

Colchester United 2-2 Oldham Athletic

Jonathan Forte scores twice for his new club Oldham against Colchester.

Jonathan Forte notched two goals on his Oldham debut as they managed a draw with Colchester in a finely-poised encounter.

Colchester took the lead early on when Magnus Okuonghae struck home, before Forte slotted in soon after.

Forte then went on to take the lead for the Latics with his solo effort beating Colchester keeper Sam Walker.

George Moncur rescued a point for the hosts when he powered in following a Freddie Sears rebound.

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 1Walker
  • 20Clohessy
  • 4Okuonghae
  • 18Eastman
  • 3Gordon
  • 8Gilbey
  • 6EastmondSubstituted forMoncurat 32'minutes
  • 21MasseySubstituted forHolmanat 84'minutes
  • 11Sears
  • 17WrightSubstituted forVoseat 64'minutes
  • 9Ibehre

Substitutes

  • 5Thompson
  • 10Holman
  • 12Lewington
  • 15Bean
  • 24Moncur
  • 25Vose
  • 28Szmodics

Oldham

  • 1Rachubka
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Kusunga
  • 16Wilson
  • 3Mills
  • 15WinchesterSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 85'minutes
  • 7DaytonSubstituted forElokobiat 80'minutes
  • 8Jones
  • 6Kelly
  • 11ForteSubstituted forGrosat 81'minutes
  • 14Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 4Dieng
  • 5Elokobi
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 12Mellor
  • 13Coleman
  • 22Gros
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
4,023

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Colchester United 2, Oldham Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Colchester United 2, Oldham Athletic 2.

Dominic Vose (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt saved. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. William Gros (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Danny Philliskirk replaces Carl Winchester.

Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Dan Holman replaces Gavin Massey.

Freddie Sears (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Wilson (Oldham Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. William Gros replaces Jonathan Forte.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. George Elokobi replaces James Dayton.

Foul by Freddie Sears (Colchester United).

Joseph Mills (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

George Moncur (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. James Dayton (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Brian Wilson.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Dominic Vose replaces Drey Wright.

Attempt missed. James Dayton (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Colchester United 2, Oldham Athletic 2. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner.

Freddie Sears (Colchester United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt blocked. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Wilson (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Drey Wright (Colchester United).

Brian Wilson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Paul Rachubka.

Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by James Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Doncaster11003033
2MK Dons11004223
3Swindon11003123
4Bradford11003213
5Bristol City11002113
6Chesterfield11002113
7Fleetwood11002113
8Crawley11001013
9Peterborough11001013
10Colchester10102201
11Oldham10102201
12Notts County10101101
13Port Vale10101101
14Preston10101101
15Walsall10101101
16Coventry100123-10
17Crewe100112-10
18Leyton Orient100112-10
19Sheff Utd100112-10
20Barnsley100101-10
21Rochdale100101-10
22Gillingham100124-20
23Scunthorpe100113-20
24Yeovil100103-30
View full League One table

Top Stories