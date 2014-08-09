Match ends, Preston North End 1, Notts County 1.
Preston North End 1-1 Notts County
Preston North End's Joe Garner netted in the final minute to deny Notts County victory at Deepdale.
Debutant Jake Cassidy gave the Magpies the lead just after the break with a smart finish from a tight angle.
But Garner rescued a point, crashing in a shot from 16 yards.
North End went close in the first half through Paul Gallagher and Alan Browne, who hit hit the woodwork, while Haydn Hollis and Ronan Murray almost scored for Notts before the break.
Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"I think if you had asked me before the game if we'd have taken a point then we'd have said yes, but has the game transpired and we are disappointed to not have won.
"I was pleased with the way we played. We have a top goalkeeper who had an outstanding game.
"It took something special to beat him it was a fantastic goal by Joe Garner."
Line-ups
Preston
- 1Jones
- 15Woods
- 5Clarke
- 6Wright
- 20Davies
- 31Browne
- 8KilkennySubstituted forHumphreyat 62'minutes
- 18LittleSubstituted forDaviesat 77'minutes
- 30Brownhill
- 14Garner
- 12GallagherSubstituted forHayhurstat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Wiseman
- 7Humphrey
- 9Davies
- 19Welsh
- 21Stuckmann
- 22King
- 24Hayhurst
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 2Dumbuya
- 5Mullins
- 6Hollis
- 3Adams
- 10Murray
- 8Wroe
- 13Jones
- 11ThompsonSubstituted forDawsonat 35'minutes
- 12Cassidy
- 4SmithBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 14McKenzie
- 15Thompson
- 16Noble
- 23Speiss
- 24Balmy
- 25Dawson
- 26Whitehouse
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 12,857
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Notts County 1.
Foul by Kevin Davies (Preston North End).
(Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Alan Smith (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Kevin Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Dawson (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 1, Notts County 1. Joe Garner (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kevin Davies.
Attempt saved. Chris Humphrey (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kevin Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County).
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Alan Browne.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. William Hayhurst replaces Paul Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Kevin Davies replaces Andy Little.
Attempt missed. Jake Cassidy (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Hayden Mullins.
Attempt missed. Andy Little (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Calum Woods (Preston North End).
Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ben Davies (Preston North End).
Nicky Wroe (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Joe Garner (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County).
Attempt saved. Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haydn Hollis (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Chris Humphrey replaces Neil Kilkenny.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Tom Clarke.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Roy Carroll.
Attempt saved. Joe Garner (Preston North End) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 0, Notts County 1. Jake Cassidy (Notts County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Andy Little (Preston North End).
Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Adam Dawson (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Preston North End 0, Notts County 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Preston North End 0, Notts County 0.