Preston North End 1-1 Notts County

Notts County celebrate Jake Cassidy's goal against Preston

Preston North End's Joe Garner netted in the final minute to deny Notts County victory at Deepdale.

Debutant Jake Cassidy gave the Magpies the lead just after the break with a smart finish from a tight angle.

But Garner rescued a point, crashing in a shot from 16 yards.

North End went close in the first half through Paul Gallagher and Alan Browne, who hit hit the woodwork, while Haydn Hollis and Ronan Murray almost scored for Notts before the break.

Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: Notts County boss Derry

"I think if you had asked me before the game if we'd have taken a point then we'd have said yes, but has the game transpired and we are disappointed to not have won.

"I was pleased with the way we played. We have a top goalkeeper who had an outstanding game.

"It took something special to beat him it was a fantastic goal by Joe Garner."