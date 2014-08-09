Milton Keynes Dons 4-2 Gillingham

Match ends, MK Dons 4, Gillingham 2.
MK Dons came from behind to seal an impressive comeback as they got their League One campaign off to a winning start against Gillingham.
Cody McDonald put the visitors ahead before David Martin felled McDonald and Danny Kedwell's penalty made it 2-0.
Kortney Hause put the ball in his own net to give the Dons a sign of hope before Will Grigg headed home to level.
Kyle McFadzean's header put them ahead before they sealed it when Aaron Morris also put the ball into his own net.
McFadzean and Grigg both managed to score on their debuts to cap an impressive afternoon for the Dons.
MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"Obviously it's nice to start on a positive note, but it could have been so different. The pleasing thing for me was the fans at 2-0 down. I thought they were sensational and they got a second half that they deserved as well.
"There were components of that first half that weren't good enough, but I thought overall there were a lot more positives than negatives to take from the game.
"I didn't once say a negative comment at half-time. I thought the players didn't deserve to be criticised. I just said to Antony Kay and Kyle that they need to be stronger for their individual errors, but collectively there was nothing wrong with that performance.
"There's an awful lot of positives. When you consider we only scored five after the transfer window closed last season, to score four in one game is nice. It's nice to celebrate four times in one game, I can't remember doing that in a long time here."
Gillingham manager Peter Taylor told BBC Radio Kent:
"There were good things, bad things and probably unlucky things.
"I thought some of the stuff we did in the first half was very good. We showed some good quality. But some of the goals were poor defensively from us."
On Cody McDonald's injury:
"It looks like he's twisted his knee. It wasn't actually a kick on it, it happened whilst he was going over.
"We won't know until we scan that one."
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1MartinBooked at 29mins
- 2Hodson
- 5McFadzean
- 6KayBooked at 32mins
- 3Lewington
- 7Green
- 8Potter
- 10ReevesSubstituted forHitchcockat 86'minutes
- 14Alli
- 9BowditchSubstituted forPowellat 83'minutes
- 11GriggSubstituted forAfobeat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Flanagan
- 15Randall
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Powell
- 18Baldock
- 19Hitchcock
- 23Afobe
Gillingham
- 1NelsonSubstituted forMorrisat 45'minutes
- 4Egan
- 5Hause
- 6Legge
- 3Martin
- 15Morris
- 7Loft
- 8HessenthalerSubstituted forDickensonat 77'minutes
- 11McGlashan
- 9KedwellBooked at 79mins
- 10McDonaldSubstituted forGermanat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Morris
- 14German
- 19Norris
- 20Davies
- 22Hare
- 23Dack
- 24Dickenson
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 7,595
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 4, Gillingham 2.
Tom Hitchcock (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kortney Hause (Gillingham).
Attempt blocked. Tom Hitchcock (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Leon Legge.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Kortney Hause.
Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Tom Hitchcock replaces Ben Reeves.
Darren Potter (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Daniel Powell replaces Dean Bowditch.
Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Anthony Kay (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Kedwell (Gillingham).
Foul by Danny Green (MK Dons).
Doug Loft (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Brennan Dickenson replaces Jake Hessenthaler.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Benik Afobe replaces William Grigg.
Goal!
Own Goal by Leon Legge, Gillingham. MK Dons 4, Gillingham 2.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 3, Gillingham 2. Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Green.
Dele Alli (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 2, Gillingham 2. William Grigg (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Green.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Antonio German.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by John Egan.
Attempt missed. William Grigg (MK Dons) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Dele Alli (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons).
John Egan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Leon Legge.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Anthony Kay.
Attempt missed. Doug Loft (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Antonio German replaces Cody McDonald because of an injury.
Foul by Anthony Kay (MK Dons).
Cody McDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.