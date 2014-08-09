Milton Keynes Dons 4-2 Gillingham

McFadzean notched his first goal for Milton Keynes Dons on his debut

MK Dons came from behind to seal an impressive comeback as they got their League One campaign off to a winning start against Gillingham.

Cody McDonald put the visitors ahead before David Martin felled McDonald and Danny Kedwell's penalty made it 2-0.

Kortney Hause put the ball in his own net to give the Dons a sign of hope before Will Grigg headed home to level.

Kyle McFadzean's header put them ahead before they sealed it when Aaron Morris also put the ball into his own net.

McFadzean and Grigg both managed to score on their debuts to cap an impressive afternoon for the Dons.

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"Obviously it's nice to start on a positive note, but it could have been so different. The pleasing thing for me was the fans at 2-0 down. I thought they were sensational and they got a second half that they deserved as well.

"There were components of that first half that weren't good enough, but I thought overall there were a lot more positives than negatives to take from the game.

"I didn't once say a negative comment at half-time. I thought the players didn't deserve to be criticised. I just said to Antony Kay and Kyle that they need to be stronger for their individual errors, but collectively there was nothing wrong with that performance.

"There's an awful lot of positives. When you consider we only scored five after the transfer window closed last season, to score four in one game is nice. It's nice to celebrate four times in one game, I can't remember doing that in a long time here."

Gillingham manager Peter Taylor told BBC Radio Kent:

Gillingham manager Peter Taylor told BBC Radio Kent:

"There were good things, bad things and probably unlucky things.

"I thought some of the stuff we did in the first half was very good. We showed some good quality. But some of the goals were poor defensively from us."

On Cody McDonald's injury:

"It looks like he's twisted his knee. It wasn't actually a kick on it, it happened whilst he was going over.

"We won't know until we scan that one."