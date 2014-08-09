Bradford City 3-2 Coventry City

League One
Bradford3Coventry2

Bradford striker James Hanson scored a last-minute goal to clinch a dramatic victory over Coventry at Valley Parade.

The home side led through Hanson, who headed in Billy Clarke's cross before Coventry skipper Reda Johnson nodded in Danny Pugh's corner.

Alan Sheehan restored the Bantams' lead but Johnson looked to have earned his side a point when he knocked in a rebound with two minutes left.

A minute later Hanson bent low to head home his second goal to seal the win.

Line-ups

Bradford

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Darby
  • 5Davies
  • 23McArdle
  • 6Sheehan
  • 8Liddle
  • 17KennedyBooked at 40mins
  • 11KnottBooked at 34minsSubstituted forDolanat 71'minutes
  • 14Yeates
  • 9Hanson
  • 10ClarkeSubstituted forMcLeanat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Meredith
  • 4Dolan
  • 7McLean
  • 16Shariff
  • 20Morais
  • 22Urwin
  • 24Heaton

Coventry

  • 23Allsop
  • 24ClarkeSubstituted forMillerat 78'minutes
  • 2Willis
  • 4Webster
  • 5JohnsonBooked at 48mins
  • 3Pugh
  • 6ThomasSubstituted forFleckat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Swanson
  • 11O'Brien
  • 20TudgayBooked at 70mins
  • 9McQuoid

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 7Fleck
  • 15Miller
  • 17Daniels
  • 18Phillips
  • 26Haynes
  • 36Maddison
Referee:
Andy D'Urso
Attendance:
14,621

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Bradford City 3, Coventry City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bradford City 3, Coventry City 2.

Booking

John Fleck (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.

John Fleck (Coventry City) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Goal!

Goal! Bradford City 3, Coventry City 2. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jason Kennedy.

Goal!

Goal! Bradford City 2, Coventry City 2. Reda Johnson (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.

Attempt saved. John Fleck (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Aaron McLean replaces Billy Clarke.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Reda Johnson.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by John Fleck.

Andy Webster (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Hanson (Bradford City).

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Shaun Miller replaces Jordan Clarke.

Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Yeates (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Gary Liddle (Bradford City) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the right.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Andrew Davies.

Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Dolan (Bradford City).

Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alan Sheehan (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Matthew Dolan replaces Billy Knott.

Booking

Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).

Gary Liddle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Davies (Bradford City).

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Andrew Davies.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. John Fleck replaces Conor Thomas.

Hand ball by Conor Thomas (Coventry City).

Jordan Willis (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Hanson (Bradford City).

Attempt saved. James Hanson (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Hand ball by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).

Attempt blocked. Danny Swanson (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jordan Willis (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Billy Clarke (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. Billy Knott (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Doncaster11003033
2MK Dons11004223
3Swindon11003123
4Bradford11003213
5Bristol City11002113
6Chesterfield11002113
7Fleetwood11002113
8Crawley11001013
9Peterborough11001013
10Colchester10102201
11Oldham10102201
12Notts County10101101
13Port Vale10101101
14Preston10101101
15Walsall10101101
16Coventry100123-10
17Crewe100112-10
18Leyton Orient100112-10
19Sheff Utd100112-10
20Barnsley100101-10
21Rochdale100101-10
22Gillingham100124-20
23Scunthorpe100113-20
24Yeovil100103-30
