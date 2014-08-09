Match ends, Bradford City 3, Coventry City 2.
Bradford City 3-2 Coventry City
Bradford striker James Hanson scored a last-minute goal to clinch a dramatic victory over Coventry at Valley Parade.
The home side led through Hanson, who headed in Billy Clarke's cross before Coventry skipper Reda Johnson nodded in Danny Pugh's corner.
Alan Sheehan restored the Bantams' lead but Johnson looked to have earned his side a point when he knocked in a rebound with two minutes left.
A minute later Hanson bent low to head home his second goal to seal the win.
Line-ups
Bradford
- 1Pickford
- 2Darby
- 5Davies
- 23McArdle
- 6Sheehan
- 8Liddle
- 17KennedyBooked at 40mins
- 11KnottBooked at 34minsSubstituted forDolanat 71'minutes
- 14Yeates
- 9Hanson
- 10ClarkeSubstituted forMcLeanat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Meredith
- 4Dolan
- 7McLean
- 16Shariff
- 20Morais
- 22Urwin
- 24Heaton
Coventry
- 23Allsop
- 24ClarkeSubstituted forMillerat 78'minutes
- 2Willis
- 4Webster
- 5JohnsonBooked at 48mins
- 3Pugh
- 6ThomasSubstituted forFleckat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Swanson
- 11O'Brien
- 20TudgayBooked at 70mins
- 9McQuoid
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 7Fleck
- 15Miller
- 17Daniels
- 18Phillips
- 26Haynes
- 36Maddison
- Referee:
- Andy D'Urso
- Attendance:
- 14,621
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 3, Coventry City 2.
Booking
John Fleck (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
John Fleck (Coventry City) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 3, Coventry City 2. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jason Kennedy.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 2, Coventry City 2. Reda Johnson (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. John Fleck (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Aaron McLean replaces Billy Clarke.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Reda Johnson.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by John Fleck.
Andy Webster (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Hanson (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Shaun Miller replaces Jordan Clarke.
Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Yeates (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Gary Liddle (Bradford City) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the right.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Andrew Davies.
Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Dolan (Bradford City).
Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan Sheehan (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Matthew Dolan replaces Billy Knott.
Booking
Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).
Gary Liddle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Davies (Bradford City).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Andrew Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. John Fleck replaces Conor Thomas.
Hand ball by Conor Thomas (Coventry City).
Jordan Willis (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Hanson (Bradford City).
Attempt saved. James Hanson (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).
Attempt blocked. Danny Swanson (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jordan Willis (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Billy Clarke (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Billy Knott (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.