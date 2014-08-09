Bradford City 3-2 Coventry City

From the section

Bradford striker James Hanson scored a last-minute goal to clinch a dramatic victory over Coventry at Valley Parade.

The home side led through Hanson, who headed in Billy Clarke's cross before Coventry skipper Reda Johnson nodded in Danny Pugh's corner.

Alan Sheehan restored the Bantams' lead but Johnson looked to have earned his side a point when he knocked in a rebound with two minutes left.

A minute later Hanson bent low to head home his second goal to seal the win.