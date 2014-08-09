Match ends, Rochdale 0, Peterborough United 1.
Rochdale 0-1 Peterborough United
Peterborough saw off League One newcomers Rochdale to make a winning start to the campaign thanks to Kyle Vassell's second-half goal.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing saw a 20-yard curling shot pushed over by Rochdale keeper Josh Lillis.
Just after the hour Conor Washington teed up Vassell for a simple finish from six yards out.
George Donnelly had Rochdale's best chance of the second half but struck well wide when one-on-one.
Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I'm really encouraged by the performance, but the bottom line says we got beat 1-0.
"We've stood up to the test, we were competitive and creative, and I thought we played really well against good opposition.
"I was happy that we stood up to that challenge, but I don't want us to be labelled as a good side who lose football matches. It's important we win football matches. I thought we deserved at least a point."
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2RaffertySubstituted forBunneyat 78'minutes
- 6LancashireBooked at 90mins
- 17Tanser
- 25Rose
- 3Bennett
- 24AllenSubstituted forVincentiat 65'minutes
- 8Lund
- 16Done
- 40Henderson
- 19DonnellySubstituted forAndrewat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Eastham
- 7Vincenti
- 9Andrew
- 14Héry
- 21Musangu
- 26Logan
- 39Bunney
Peterborough
- 27Alnwick
- 6Bostwick
- 5Baldwin
- 25Zakuani
- 3Ntlhe
- 19Mendez-LaingSubstituted forFerdinandat 84'minutes
- 15Anderson
- 8Payne
- 7TaylorSubstituted forMcEvoyat 65'minutes
- 12VassellSubstituted forBarnettat 80'minutes
- 14Washington
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 11McCann
- 13Day
- 18Ferdinand
- 20McEvoy
- 22Almeida Santos
- 23Barnett
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 3,613
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 0, Peterborough United 1.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.
Attempt blocked. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) header from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Matthew Lund (Rochdale).
Jack Payne (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Tyrone Barnett (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Joe Bunney (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United).
Matt Done (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jermaine Anderson (Peterborough United).
Booking
Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale).
Jermaine Anderson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United) because of an injury.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).
Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kenneth McEvoy (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Kane Ferdinand replaces Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Delay in match Gabriel Zakuani (Peterborough United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Tyrone Barnett replaces Kyle Vassell.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Kgosi Ntlhe.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Bunney replaces Joseph Rafferty.
Attempt saved. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United).
Kenneth McEvoy (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Delay in match Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Kenneth McEvoy replaces Jon Taylor because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Peter Vincenti replaces Jamie Allen.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Calvin Andrew replaces George Donnelly.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 0, Peterborough United 1. Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Washington.
Foul by Michael Rose (Rochdale).