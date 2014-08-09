League One
Rochdale0Peterborough1

Rochdale 0-1 Peterborough United

Peterborough see off League One newcomers Rochdale to make a winning start to the campaign thanks to Kyle Vassell's second-half goal.

Peterborough saw off League One newcomers Rochdale to make a winning start to the campaign thanks to Kyle Vassell's second-half goal.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing saw a 20-yard curling shot pushed over by Rochdale keeper Josh Lillis.

Just after the hour Conor Washington teed up Vassell for a simple finish from six yards out.

George Donnelly had Rochdale's best chance of the second half but struck well wide when one-on-one.

Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm really encouraged by the performance, but the bottom line says we got beat 1-0.

"We've stood up to the test, we were competitive and creative, and I thought we played really well against good opposition.

"I was happy that we stood up to that challenge, but I don't want us to be labelled as a good side who lose football matches. It's important we win football matches. I thought we deserved at least a point."

Line-ups

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 2RaffertySubstituted forBunneyat 78'minutes
  • 6LancashireBooked at 90mins
  • 17Tanser
  • 25Rose
  • 3Bennett
  • 24AllenSubstituted forVincentiat 65'minutes
  • 8Lund
  • 16Done
  • 40Henderson
  • 19DonnellySubstituted forAndrewat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Eastham
  • 7Vincenti
  • 9Andrew
  • 14Héry
  • 21Musangu
  • 26Logan
  • 39Bunney

Peterborough

  • 27Alnwick
  • 6Bostwick
  • 5Baldwin
  • 25Zakuani
  • 3Ntlhe
  • 19Mendez-LaingSubstituted forFerdinandat 84'minutes
  • 15Anderson
  • 8Payne
  • 7TaylorSubstituted forMcEvoyat 65'minutes
  • 12VassellSubstituted forBarnettat 80'minutes
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 11McCann
  • 13Day
  • 18Ferdinand
  • 20McEvoy
  • 22Almeida Santos
  • 23Barnett
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
3,613

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Rochdale 0, Peterborough United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rochdale 0, Peterborough United 1.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.

Attempt blocked. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) header from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Matthew Lund (Rochdale).

Jack Payne (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Tyrone Barnett (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Joe Bunney (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United).

Matt Done (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jermaine Anderson (Peterborough United).

Booking

Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale).

Jermaine Anderson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay in match Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United) because of an injury.

Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).

Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Kenneth McEvoy (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Kane Ferdinand replaces Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Delay in match Gabriel Zakuani (Peterborough United) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Tyrone Barnett replaces Kyle Vassell.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Kgosi Ntlhe.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Bunney replaces Joseph Rafferty.

Attempt saved. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United).

Kenneth McEvoy (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Delay in match Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Kenneth McEvoy replaces Jon Taylor because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Peter Vincenti replaces Jamie Allen.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Calvin Andrew replaces George Donnelly.

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 0, Peterborough United 1. Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Washington.

Foul by Michael Rose (Rochdale).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Doncaster11003033
2MK Dons11004223
3Swindon11003123
4Bradford11003213
5Bristol City11002113
6Chesterfield11002113
7Fleetwood11002113
8Crawley11001013
9Peterborough11001013
10Colchester10102201
11Oldham10102201
12Notts County10101101
13Port Vale10101101
14Preston10101101
15Walsall10101101
16Coventry100123-10
17Crewe100112-10
18Leyton Orient100112-10
19Sheff Utd100112-10
20Barnsley100101-10
21Rochdale100101-10
22Gillingham100124-20
23Scunthorpe100113-20
24Yeovil100103-30
View full League One table

Top Stories