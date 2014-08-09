Rochdale 0-1 Peterborough United

From the section

Peterborough saw off League One newcomers Rochdale to make a winning start to the campaign thanks to Kyle Vassell's second-half goal.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing saw a 20-yard curling shot pushed over by Rochdale keeper Josh Lillis.

Just after the hour Conor Washington teed up Vassell for a simple finish from six yards out.

George Donnelly had Rochdale's best chance of the second half but struck well wide when one-on-one.

Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm really encouraged by the performance, but the bottom line says we got beat 1-0.

"We've stood up to the test, we were competitive and creative, and I thought we played really well against good opposition.

"I was happy that we stood up to that challenge, but I don't want us to be labelled as a good side who lose football matches. It's important we win football matches. I thought we deserved at least a point."