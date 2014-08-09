Sheffield United 1-2 Bristol City

Elliott finished last season on loan at Bristol City before joining on a one-year deal in the summer

Wade Elliott's second-half strike gave Bristol City all three points at fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

The visitors took the lead when Mark Little's bright run ended with a fine cross to fellow debutant Aaron Wilbraham, who headed in his first league goal in over two years.

Ben Davies' free-kick was met by new Blades skipper Michael Higdon's head, to bring the game level at the break.

But Elliott hammered home from Wilbraham's flick to win it for City.

The former Birmingham and Burnley midfielder has now scored four goals in his last eight league games.

His 72nd-minute strike earned the Robins their first win at Bramall Lane since 1957.

The Blades were 23rd in the league in early February but ended last season with just one defeat in their final ten league games and have since been widely-tipped for promotion this season.

Sheffield United boss Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"Pleased with the performance generally but disappointed with the two goals we conceded.

"First half we had a lot of good stuff and created a lot of chances but didn't take them unfortunately and conceded very poor goals.

"No matter how well you play, if you want to do well, you can't concede like that.

"I was really pleased with Michael Higdon's performance. You can see what he is going to give us."

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I thought the players were great today. I'm really, really pleased.

"It's a tough venue to come and Sheffield United are a fantastic club.

"One thing is for sure, they'll be up there this season. They have a strong squad and fantastic backing behind them.

"It's a good one for us to get out of the way and a great three points."