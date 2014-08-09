Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 2.
Sheffield United 1-2 Bristol City
Wade Elliott's second-half strike gave Bristol City all three points at fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.
The visitors took the lead when Mark Little's bright run ended with a fine cross to fellow debutant Aaron Wilbraham, who headed in his first league goal in over two years.
Ben Davies' free-kick was met by new Blades skipper Michael Higdon's head, to bring the game level at the break.
But Elliott hammered home from Wilbraham's flick to win it for City.
The former Birmingham and Burnley midfielder has now scored four goals in his last eight league games.
His 72nd-minute strike earned the Robins their first win at Bramall Lane since 1957.
The Blades were 23rd in the league in early February but ended last season with just one defeat in their final ten league games and have since been widely-tipped for promotion this season.
Sheffield United boss Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"Pleased with the performance generally but disappointed with the two goals we conceded.
"First half we had a lot of good stuff and created a lot of chances but didn't take them unfortunately and conceded very poor goals.
"No matter how well you play, if you want to do well, you can't concede like that.
"I was really pleased with Michael Higdon's performance. You can see what he is going to give us."
Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:
"I thought the players were great today. I'm really, really pleased.
"It's a tough venue to come and Sheffield United are a fantastic club.
"One thing is for sure, they'll be up there this season. They have a strong squad and fantastic backing behind them.
"It's a good one for us to get out of the way and a great three points."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 16DaviesBooked at 77mins
- 2Alcock
- 17McGahey
- 3Harris
- 10ScougallSubstituted forMcNultyat 76'minutes
- 6BashamSubstituted forBaxterat 86'minutes
- 22Reed
- 7FlynnSubstituted forCampbell-Ryceat 64'minutes
- 21Higdon
- 9MurphyBooked at 51mins
Substitutes
- 8Doyle
- 11Baxter
- 12McNulty
- 13Willis
- 15Collins
- 18Porter
- 20Campbell-Ryce
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 22Ayling
- 4Flint
- 3Williams
- 2LittleBooked at 48mins
- 8ElliottSubstituted forWagstaffat 89'minutes
- 7Smith
- 15FreemanSubstituted forPackat 77'minutes
- 17Cunningham
- 9BaldockSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 90+2'minutes
- 18Wilbraham
Substitutes
- 6El-Abd
- 10Emmanuel-Thomas
- 11Wagstaff
- 13Richards
- 20Burns
- 21Pack
- 23Bryan
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 19,889
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 2.
Attempt blocked. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Sheffield United).
Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Korey Smith (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas replaces Sam Baldock.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Scott Wagstaff replaces Wade Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jose Baxter replaces Chris Basham.
Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.
Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Michael Higdon (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Harris with a cross.
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Bristol City).
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City).
Robert Harris (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Campbell-Ryce with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Louis Reed.
Booking
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Marlon Pack replaces Luke Freeman.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Marc McNulty replaces Stefan Scougall.
Attempt missed. Luke Freeman (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Louis Reed.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 2. Wade Elliott (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham.
Offside, Sheffield United. Jamal Campbell-Ryce tries a through ball, but Jamie Murphy is caught offside.
Sam Baldock (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Reed (Sheffield United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Louis Reed (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
Foul by Korey Smith (Bristol City).
Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jamal Campbell-Ryce replaces Ryan Flynn.
Sam Baldock (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harrison McGahey (Sheffield United).
Attempt saved. Luke Freeman (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Baldock.
Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Freeman with a cross following a set piece situation.