League One
Swindon3Scunthorpe1

Swindon Town 3-1 Scunthorpe United

Michael Smith
Smith joined Swindon from Charlton last season

Michael Smith scored twice as Swindon beat League One newcomers Scunthorpe, who finished the game with 10 men.

The hosts were 2-0 up inside 13 minutes after Massimo Luongo finished off from Nathan Byrne's cut-back and Smith smashed in from close range.

Paddy Madden pulled one back, slotting in Deon Burton's flick, but it was 3-1 at the break after Ben Gladwin's effort bounced in off Smith.

Marcus Williams saw red late on after an altercation with Nathan Thompson.

Scunthorpe full-back Williams appeared to push the Swindon captain in the neck and was sent off for violent conduct.

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

"I thought we came out of the blocks and started really well and it was wave after wave of attacks. We managed to get two goals up, from two really good goals.

"We let Scunthorpe back into it with a little bit of naivety. We've got a lot of work to do defensively.

"I thought second half we controlled the game and played really, really well. We could have had five or six goals easily."

Scunthorpe boss Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I can't remember any game from last season where we created seven clear-cut chances in a game. We come away very disappointed and I think everything went wrong that could go wrong.

"Their system at times caused us problems but I must say ours caused them lots of problems. Like I say we come away with a tinge of disappointment that we're not travelling back with something in the locker, at least a point.

"We have to improve on the small details now. We gave the ball away a little cheaply at times.

"They scored from their first two chances. They were clinical and that's what happens when you go up a division."

Line-ups

Swindon

  • 1Foderingham
  • 2ThompsonBooked at 80mins
  • 6Turnbull
  • 15LelanSubstituted forBrancoat 71'minutes
  • 3Byrne
  • 4Luongo
  • 19Thompson
  • 8Kasim
  • 11B Smith
  • 7Gladwin
  • 9SmithBooked at 70minsSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Williams
  • 16Waldon
  • 18Barker
  • 23Barthram
  • 25Belford
  • 28Smith
  • 29Branco

Scunthorpe

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Nolan
  • 6Canavan
  • 32Llera
  • 30WilliamsBooked at 79mins
  • 11Myrie-WilliamsSubstituted forTaylorat 64'minutes
  • 4McAllister
  • 12Bishop
  • 8SyersSubstituted forBurtonat 11'minutesSubstituted forSparrowat 83'minutes
  • 28McSheffrey
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 7Sparrow
  • 10Burton
  • 13Severn
  • 14Hawkridge
  • 16Adelakun
  • 18Addison
  • 19Taylor
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
7,060

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Swindon Town 3, Scunthorpe United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swindon Town 3, Scunthorpe United 1.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Miguel Angel Llera.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Miguel Angel Llera.

Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United).

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Matthew Sparrow replaces Deon Burton.

Booking

Jordan Turnbull (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United) is shown the red card for fighting.

Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United).

Foul by Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town).

Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Andy Williams (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Raphael Rossi Branco replaces Josh Lelan.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Andy Williams replaces Michael Smith.

Booking

Michael Smith (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Michael Smith (Swindon Town).

Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Miguel Angel Llera (Scunthorpe United).

Josh Lelan (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lyle Taylor replaces Jennison Myrie-Williams.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Marcus Williams.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.

Jennison Myrie-Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town).

Hand ball by Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United).

Josh Lelan (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United).

Foul by Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town).

Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Swindon Town 3, Scunthorpe United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Swindon Town 3, Scunthorpe United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Swindon Town 3, Scunthorpe United 1. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.

