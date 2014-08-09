Swindon Town 3-1 Scunthorpe United

Smith joined Swindon from Charlton last season

Michael Smith scored twice as Swindon beat League One newcomers Scunthorpe, who finished the game with 10 men.

The hosts were 2-0 up inside 13 minutes after Massimo Luongo finished off from Nathan Byrne's cut-back and Smith smashed in from close range.

Paddy Madden pulled one back, slotting in Deon Burton's flick, but it was 3-1 at the break after Ben Gladwin's effort bounced in off Smith.

Marcus Williams saw red late on after an altercation with Nathan Thompson.

Scunthorpe full-back Williams appeared to push the Swindon captain in the neck and was sent off for violent conduct.

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

"I thought we came out of the blocks and started really well and it was wave after wave of attacks. We managed to get two goals up, from two really good goals.

"We let Scunthorpe back into it with a little bit of naivety. We've got a lot of work to do defensively.

"I thought second half we controlled the game and played really, really well. We could have had five or six goals easily."

Scunthorpe boss Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I can't remember any game from last season where we created seven clear-cut chances in a game. We come away very disappointed and I think everything went wrong that could go wrong.

"Their system at times caused us problems but I must say ours caused them lots of problems. Like I say we come away with a tinge of disappointment that we're not travelling back with something in the locker, at least a point.

"We have to improve on the small details now. We gave the ball away a little cheaply at times.

"They scored from their first two chances. They were clinical and that's what happens when you go up a division."