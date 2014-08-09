Match ends, Barnsley 0, Crawley Town 1.
Barnsley 0-1 Crawley Town
Dale Jennings was sent off on the opening day for the second season in a row as Barnsley began their League One campaign by losing to Crawley.
The Reds were reduced to 10 men when winger Jennings received a red card for his reaction to being fouled by Town midfielder Gwion Edwards.
Keeper Brian Jensen kept Barnsley at bay but Izale McLeod's late header sealed the win for the visitors.
It was the first time the two sides had played each other.
Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:
"It was a great start. I'm delighted with that and I'm disappointed there wasn't at least one more.
"I was delighted with how we played in the first half - so much so I didn't want to get too carried away at half-time.
"They have given everything. We've got 17 signings and they've all got together really well and backed each other on the pitch.
"All in all I was really, really pleased with the outcome."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 12Davies
- 2Brown
- 6Cranie
- 5Nyatanga
- 3Dudgeon
- 32Bailey
- 8Hourihane
- 4BerrySubstituted forBoakye-Yiadomat 78'minutes
- 11JenningsBooked at 62mins
- 9Winnall
- 16RoseBooked at 23minsSubstituted forTreacyat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Treacy
- 14Digby
- 15Mvoto
- 17Abbott
- 23Boakye-Yiadom
- 24Dibble
- 29Bree
Crawley
- 1Jensen
- 2Oyebanjo
- 5Leacock
- 3Dickson
- 12Walsh
- 14YoungBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBanyaat 56'minutes
- 4Henderson
- 8SmithBooked at 45mins
- 7EdwardsBooked at 62mins
- 11SimpsonSubstituted forBawlingat 45'minutes
- 9McLeodBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 6Bradley
- 15Banya
- 17Rose
- 20Bawling
- 21Tomlin
- 22O'Connor
- 25Spiegel
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 10,105
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Crawley Town 1.
Reece Brown (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Izale McLeod (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Nana Boakye-Yiadom (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Bobson Bawling (Crawley Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.
Foul by Reece Brown (Barnsley).
Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Izale McLeod.
Hand ball by Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town).
Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).
Dean Leacock (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Charles Banya (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 0, Crawley Town 1. Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Henderson following a corner.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Joe Dudgeon.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Nana Boakye-Yiadom replaces Luke Berry.
Booking
Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Martin Cranie (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Izale McLeod (Crawley Town).
Foul by Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley).
(Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Keith Treacy (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lanre Oyebanjo (Crawley Town).
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Keith Treacy replaces Danny Rose.
Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Henderson (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Bobson Bawling (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Barnsley).
Conor Henderson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Dale Jennings (Barnsley) is shown the red card for fighting.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town).
Dale Jennings (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Dale Jennings (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Izale McLeod (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Charles Banya replaces Lewis Young.
Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.