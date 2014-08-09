Leyton Orient 1-2 Chesterfield

Boco joined Chesterfield on a non-contract terms on Friday

Goals from Romuald Boco and Eoin Doyle earned Chesterfield an opening-day victory over last season's losing play-off finalists Leyton Orient.

Boco found the net with a drilled shot into the left-hand corner from 15 yards before Doyle hit the post soon after.

The Irishman was then denied by a fine save from keeper Adam Legzdins but put Chesterfield 2-0 up with a late lob.

Darius Henderson gave Orient some late hope with a close-range bundled finish, but the Spireites held on.