Match ends, Leyton Orient 1, Chesterfield 2.
Leyton Orient 1-2 Chesterfield
Goals from Romuald Boco and Eoin Doyle earned Chesterfield an opening-day victory over last season's losing play-off finalists Leyton Orient.
Boco found the net with a drilled shot into the left-hand corner from 15 yards before Doyle hit the post soon after.
The Irishman was then denied by a fine save from keeper Adam Legzdins but put Chesterfield 2-0 up with a late lob.
Darius Henderson gave Orient some late hope with a close-range bundled finish, but the Spireites held on.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 1Legzdins
- 2Omozusi
- 6BaudryBooked at 34mins
- 15ClarkeBooked at 77mins
- 12Lowry
- 18PritchardSubstituted forMcAnuffat 59'minutes
- 4VincelotBooked at 85mins
- 8James
- 7Cox
- 9LisbieSubstituted forSimpsonat 58'minutes
- 10MooneySubstituted forHendersonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sawyer
- 11McAnuff
- 14Batt
- 20Bartley
- 24Henderson
- 27Simpson
- 33Woods
Chesterfield
- 1Lee
- 2Darikwa
- 6Cooper
- 23Evatt
- 3Jones
- 8Ryan
- 5Morsy
- 11Roberts
- 18BocoBooked at 90mins
- 15Humphreys
- 17Doyle
Substitutes
- 4Hird
- 10O'Shea
- 16Raglan
- 19Dawes
- 20Chapman
- 24Banks
- 26Johnson
- Referee:
- Michael Bull
- Attendance:
- 5,619
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Chesterfield 2.
Attempt missed. Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Romuald Boco (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Shane Lowry (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romuald Boco (Chesterfield).
Attempt blocked. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient).
Liam Cooper (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Chesterfield 2. Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian Evatt (Chesterfield).
Attempt missed. Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Chesterfield 2. Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield).
Attempt missed. Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Nathan Clarke (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Nathan Clarke (Leyton Orient).
Attempt missed. Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient).
Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Darius Henderson replaces David Mooney.
Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Chesterfield).
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Ian Evatt.
Attempt blocked. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Chesterfield).
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jobi McAnuff replaces Bradley Pritchard.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jay Simpson replaces Kevin Lisbie.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Ian Evatt.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Daniel Jones.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.