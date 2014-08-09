Yeovil Town 0-3 Doncaster Rovers

Main joined Doncaster from Middlesbrough this summer

Doncaster cruised to an opening-day victory at Yeovil Town.

Both teams were relegated from the Championship last season, the Glovers finished bottom and Rovers joined them after a last day loss at Leicester.

The visitors got off to a flying start, as debutant Curtis Main lofted a shot over keeper Chris Weale to break the deadlock after only eight minutes.

Harry Forrester doubled their lead after rounding Weale in the second half and Theo Robinson made it 3-0 late on.

Prior to Robinson's late chip, James Hayter had hit the crossbar for Yeovil and Nathan Ralph missed with the rebound.

Post-match: Yeovil boss Johnson

Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:

"With that being the first game of the season, we know we've got time to put it right.

"We looked very short of where we were even a few days ago.

"We were second best all over the field. I didn't recognise the team we put out there.

"We had a great crowd come in so hopefully they won't give up on us just yet."

Doncaster Rovers boss Paul Dickov told BBC Radio Sheffield:

Doncaster Rovers boss Paul Dickov

"To come away from home, to a tough place and score three good goals is a fantastic start for us.

"It's a great start, I have to give a lot of credit to the supporters down here today and to the players. To put on a performance like that is very pleasing.

"I'm really pleased with the clean sheet. The more this group plays, the better they will get.

"Considering a lot of the players haven't had a full pre-season I thought the fitness levels were fantastic."