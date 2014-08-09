League One
Yeovil0Doncaster3

Yeovil Town 0-3 Doncaster Rovers

Curtis Main
Main joined Doncaster from Middlesbrough this summer

Doncaster cruised to an opening-day victory at Yeovil Town.

Both teams were relegated from the Championship last season, the Glovers finished bottom and Rovers joined them after a last day loss at Leicester.

The visitors got off to a flying start, as debutant Curtis Main lofted a shot over keeper Chris Weale to break the deadlock after only eight minutes.

Harry Forrester doubled their lead after rounding Weale in the second half and Theo Robinson made it 3-0 late on.

Prior to Robinson's late chip, James Hayter had hit the crossbar for Yeovil and Nathan Ralph missed with the rebound.

Post-match: Yeovil boss Johnson

Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:

"With that being the first game of the season, we know we've got time to put it right.

"We looked very short of where we were even a few days ago.

"We were second best all over the field. I didn't recognise the team we put out there.

"We had a great crowd come in so hopefully they won't give up on us just yet."

Doncaster Rovers boss Paul Dickov told BBC Radio Sheffield:

Doncaster Rovers boss Paul Dickov

"To come away from home, to a tough place and score three good goals is a fantastic start for us.

"It's a great start, I have to give a lot of credit to the supporters down here today and to the players. To put on a performance like that is very pleasing.

"I'm really pleased with the clean sheet. The more this group plays, the better they will get.

"Considering a lot of the players haven't had a full pre-season I thought the fitness levels were fantastic."

Line-ups

Yeovil

  • 1Weale
  • 2Moloney
  • 5MartinBooked at 45mins
  • 6SokolikBooked at 36mins
  • 19Davis
  • 8BerrettSubstituted forHoskinsat 67'minutes
  • 4Edwards
  • 23Gillett
  • 11FoleySubstituted forRalphat 63'minutes
  • 10Leitch-Smith
  • 13MooreSubstituted forHayterat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Smith
  • 9Hayter
  • 12Krysiak
  • 14Hoskins
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 16Ralph
  • 20Nugent

Doncaster

  • 1Steer
  • 22Wabara
  • 12McCullough
  • 5Jones
  • 3Evina
  • 26Coppinger
  • 4Furman
  • 18Keegan
  • 10ForresterBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBennettat 90+1'minutes
  • 11MainSubstituted forDe Valat 79'minutes
  • 14TysonSubstituted forRobinsonat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Robinson
  • 13Marosi
  • 15Wakefield
  • 21De Val
  • 23Bennett
  • 25Peterson
  • 30Askins
Referee:
Graham Horwood
Attendance:
5,235

Match Stats

Home TeamYeovilAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away17

