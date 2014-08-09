Yeovil Town 0-3 Doncaster Rovers

Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 3.
Doncaster cruised to an opening-day victory at Yeovil Town.
Both teams were relegated from the Championship last season, the Glovers finished bottom and Rovers joined them after a last day loss at Leicester.
The visitors got off to a flying start, as debutant Curtis Main lofted a shot over keeper Chris Weale to break the deadlock after only eight minutes.
Harry Forrester doubled their lead after rounding Weale in the second half and Theo Robinson made it 3-0 late on.
Prior to Robinson's late chip, James Hayter had hit the crossbar for Yeovil and Nathan Ralph missed with the rebound.
Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:
"With that being the first game of the season, we know we've got time to put it right.
"We looked very short of where we were even a few days ago.
"We were second best all over the field. I didn't recognise the team we put out there.
"We had a great crowd come in so hopefully they won't give up on us just yet."
Doncaster Rovers boss Paul Dickov told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"To come away from home, to a tough place and score three good goals is a fantastic start for us.
"It's a great start, I have to give a lot of credit to the supporters down here today and to the players. To put on a performance like that is very pleasing.
"I'm really pleased with the clean sheet. The more this group plays, the better they will get.
"Considering a lot of the players haven't had a full pre-season I thought the fitness levels were fantastic."
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 1Weale
- 2Moloney
- 5MartinBooked at 45mins
- 6SokolikBooked at 36mins
- 19Davis
- 8BerrettSubstituted forHoskinsat 67'minutes
- 4Edwards
- 23Gillett
- 11FoleySubstituted forRalphat 63'minutes
- 10Leitch-Smith
- 13MooreSubstituted forHayterat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Smith
- 9Hayter
- 12Krysiak
- 14Hoskins
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 16Ralph
- 20Nugent
Doncaster
- 1Steer
- 22Wabara
- 12McCullough
- 5Jones
- 3Evina
- 26Coppinger
- 4Furman
- 18Keegan
- 10ForresterBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBennettat 90+1'minutes
- 11MainSubstituted forDe Valat 79'minutes
- 14TysonSubstituted forRobinsonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Robinson
- 13Marosi
- 15Wakefield
- 21De Val
- 23Bennett
- 25Peterson
- 30Askins
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 5,235
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 3.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 3. Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc.
Attempt saved. James Hayter (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nathan Ralph (Yeovil Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
James Hayter (Yeovil Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Kyle Bennett replaces Harry Forrester because of an injury.
Jakub Sokolik (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Simon Gillett (Yeovil Town).
Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nathan Ralph (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by James Hayter (Yeovil Town).
Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Liam Davis (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Simon Gillett (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Furman (Doncaster Rovers).
Simon Gillett (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc (Doncaster Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Marc replaces Curtis Main.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Liam Davis (Yeovil Town) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Simon Gillett (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Simon Gillett (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Cedric Evina.
Liam Davis (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Curtis Main (Doncaster Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Theo Robinson replaces Nathan Tyson.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. James Hayter replaces Kieffer Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Hoskins replaces James Berrett.
Attempt missed. A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 2. Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Nathan Ralph replaces Sam Foley.
Attempt missed. Sam Foley (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by James Berrett (Yeovil Town).
Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.