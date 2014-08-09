Port Vale 1-1 Walsall

Walsall hit back to earn a draw through a Tom Bradshaw goal in an entertaining season-opener against Port Vale.

Vale deservedly led at the break through's Tom Pope close-range strike from Mark Marshall's low cross.

Pope then shot narrowly wide for the hosts, as did Michael O'Connor.

But the Saddlers responded and, after Ashley Grimes forced a fine save from Sam Johnson, Bradshaw levelled when he ran on to a Grimes pass and lifted the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

Media playback is not supported on this device Post match: Walsall manager Dean Smith

Walsall manager Dean Smith speaks to BBC WM:

"We played really well on the front foot, played some neat and tidy stuff. I'm pleased at the comeback and like to take a lot of confidence from this.

"We've got some really good players in the squad at the moment, I was really pleased.

"We're disappointed with their goal as it came from a deflected cross. We dealt with the aerial balls well and we'll take a lot of confidence from this game.

"We knew what to expect from Port Vale, we knew they put a lot of balls in the box which we couldn't stop the first one, we had to defend it. I'd say I thought we done that quite well."