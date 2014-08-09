Carlisle United 0-1 Luton Town

Mark Cullen's first-half goal was his ninth for Luton, having netted eight times last season.

Mark Cullen's tap-in gave Luton Town victory at Carlisle United in their first Football League game since 2009.

The 22-year-old applied a close-range finish on the half-hour mark after Paul Benson and Jake Howells had combined well down the right for the visitors.

It was a first-half of few chances but the Hatters went deservedly in front.

Carlisle's best spell came just after the break but Billy Paynter saw a shot blocked by goalkeeper Mark Tyler and he later headed David Amoo's cross wide.

Cullen, who signed for Luton on a free transfer in June 2013, could hardly miss after his team-mates' slick passing move had found its way to him two yards out.

The Cumbrians, who were two tiers above Luton last season, now remain without a win in seven league matches.

The Hatters had not won at Brunton Park since the opening day in 2001.

Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

''It's one good performance and we have to continue getting better. It's really important that we do that.

''We've shown really good ingredients. When we had to play, we played. When we had to dig in and battle and defend for our lives we've done that, and they're all good ingredients.

''I thought Luke Wilkinson was absolutely outstanding, I really did. He's a very good defender, very strong.

''Taking everything into account, even the hype around Luton getting back in the league, we've dealt with it very well.''