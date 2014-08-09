Match ends, Carlisle United 0, Luton Town 1.
Carlisle United 0-1 Luton Town
Mark Cullen's tap-in gave Luton Town victory at Carlisle United in their first Football League game since 2009.
The 22-year-old applied a close-range finish on the half-hour mark after Paul Benson and Jake Howells had combined well down the right for the visitors.
It was a first-half of few chances but the Hatters went deservedly in front.
Carlisle's best spell came just after the break but Billy Paynter saw a shot blocked by goalkeeper Mark Tyler and he later headed David Amoo's cross wide.
Cullen, who signed for Luton on a free transfer in June 2013, could hardly miss after his team-mates' slick passing move had found its way to him two yards out.
The Cumbrians, who were two tiers above Luton last season, now remain without a win in seven league matches.
The Hatters had not won at Brunton Park since the opening day in 2001.
Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:
''It's one good performance and we have to continue getting better. It's really important that we do that.
''We've shown really good ingredients. When we had to play, we played. When we had to dig in and battle and defend for our lives we've done that, and they're all good ingredients.
''I thought Luke Wilkinson was absolutely outstanding, I really did. He's a very good defender, very strong.
''Taking everything into account, even the hype around Luton getting back in the league, we've dealt with it very well.''
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 19Symington
- 2GraingerSubstituted forElliottat 45'minutes
- 23O'Hanlon
- 15Meppen-Walter
- 3Robson
- 4Marrow
- 16Potts
- 10Dicker
- 9Paynter
- 7AmooSubstituted forKearnsat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Sweeney
- 11Kearns
- 12Thirlwell
- 18Brough
- 20Hanford
- 22Dempsey
- 27Elliott
Luton
- 1Tyler
- 29ConnollyBooked at 63mins
- 5McNulty
- 6Lacey
- 12Griffiths
- 30Wilkinson
- 23Robinson
- 8DrurySubstituted forStevensonat 79'minutes
- 11HowellsSubstituted forRooneyat 83'minutes
- 9Benson
- 13Cullen
Substitutes
- 2Franks
- 10Wall
- 15Rooney
- 16Justham
- 17Ruddock
- 21Guttridge
- 28Stevenson
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 6,766
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Luton Town 1.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.
Attempt saved. Paul Benson (Luton Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Luke Rooney (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Luke Wilkinson.
Attempt missed. Stephen Elliott (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Matty Robson (Carlisle United).
Mark Cullen (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Rooney replaces Jake Howells.
Attempt missed. Billy Paynter (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Scott Griffiths.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jim Stevenson replaces Andy Drury.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Daniel Kearns replaces David Amoo.
Attempt missed. Jake Howells (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Gary Dicker (Carlisle United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Andy Drury (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Paul Connolly (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
David Amoo (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Connolly (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Billy Paynter (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Alex Lacey (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Gary Dicker.
Attempt saved. Billy Paynter (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Mark Tyler.
Attempt saved. Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Steve McNulty.
Billy Paynter (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Lacey (Luton Town).
Attempt saved. Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Paul Connolly.
Jake Howells (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Carlisle United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Carlisle United 0, Luton Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Stephen Elliott replaces Danny Grainger.
Half Time
First Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Luton Town 1.
Attempt blocked. David Amoo (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jake Howells.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 0, Luton Town 1. Mark Cullen (Luton Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Benson.