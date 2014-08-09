Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Morecambe 3.
Dagenham & Redbridge 0-3 Morecambe
-
Two goals in five second-half minutes set Morecambe on their way to a comfortable win at Dagenham & Redbridge.
After a goalless first period, Kevin Ellison's low free-kick gave the visitors the lead in the 49th minute.
It was 2-0 four minutes later when Padraig Amond thumped home from the penalty spot after Jake Sampson was bundled over in the area by Scott Doe.
Jack Redshaw tapped in Jamie Devitt's cross to complete the scoring.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 1O'Brien
- 2Batt
- 4DoeBooked at 86mins
- 5Saah
- 3Connors
- 17HowellSubstituted forPorterat 59'minutes
- 8Ogogo
- 28Boucaud
- 23HemmingsSubstituted forGoldbergat 76'minutes
- 7Cureton
- 10Chambers
Substitutes
- 14Porter
- 15Labadie
- 19Goldberg
- 21Partridge
- 22Gayle
- 29Raymond
- 30Cousins
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 2Beeley
- 5Hughes
- 22Parrish
- 19Wilson
- 17Fleming
- 13GoodallBooked at 17mins
- 4KenyonSubstituted forWrightat 85'minutes
- 9SampsonSubstituted forRedshawat 65'minutes
- 27AmondSubstituted forDevittat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Ellison
Substitutes
- 3Devitt
- 7Redshaw
- 8Wright
- 10Williams
- 12Mullin
- 23Doyle
- 25Arestidou
- Referee:
- Pat Miller
- Attendance:
- 1,529
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Morecambe 3.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Morecambe 3. Jack Redshaw (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Devitt with a cross following a fast break.
Booking
Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
George Porter (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Devitt (Morecambe).
Attempt saved. Jack Redshaw (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Brian Saah (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
George Porter (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Laurence Wilson (Morecambe).
George Porter (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Laurence Wilson (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Brian Saah.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Doe (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Jack Redshaw (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Andrew Wright replaces Alex Kenyon.
Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ashley Chambers (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Ashley Chambers (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Jamie Devitt replaces Padraig Amond.
Foul by Ashley Chambers (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Bradley Goldberg replaces Ashley Hemmings.
Attempt saved. Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Barry Roche.
Attempt saved. Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Liam O'Brien.
Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. George Porter (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ashley Hemmings (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Damien Batt (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Jack Redshaw replaces Jack Sampson.
Attempt saved. Jack Sampson (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Damien Batt (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.