Dagenham & Redbridge 0-3 Morecambe

Two goals in five second-half minutes set Morecambe on their way to a comfortable win at Dagenham & Redbridge.

After a goalless first period, Kevin Ellison's low free-kick gave the visitors the lead in the 49th minute.

It was 2-0 four minutes later when Padraig Amond thumped home from the penalty spot after Jake Sampson was bundled over in the area by Scott Doe.

Jack Redshaw tapped in Jamie Devitt's cross to complete the scoring.