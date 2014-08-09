Match ends, Stevenage 1, Hartlepool United 0.
Stevenage 1-0 Hartlepool United
-
- From the section Football
Summer signing Chris Whelpdale netted the only goal as Stevenage returned to League Two with a win over Hartlepool.
The visitors nearly took the lead after two minutes when Jack Compton's shot rebounded of the bar.
Pools keeper Scott Flinders made a string of good saves to keep his side level but was eventually beaten by Whelpdale's low volley from 20 yards.
Hartlepool's best chance to draw level fell to Sam Collins but his header went wide.
Stevenage manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"There was a lot of grit and determination. We always make it our business to try and run further than the opposition, I think we did that as you can see by one or two of them coming off cramped up.
"The goalkeeper really kept them in it. We had to keep our concentration and keep our sheet clean to make sure we earned the points.
"Everyone wants to win on the opening day. It's not crucial but it's lovely. You can succeed one way or another, but it's great when you get that opening day win and those three points on the board.
"I don't like singling out individuals but you're going to look at Chris Wells, Andy Bond and Charlie Lee and you're going to say just how outstanding they were. As a trio they really put their stamp of class on proceedings."
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 1Beasant
- 5Ashton
- 19Wells
- 4Worley
- 3Dembele
- 11PettSubstituted forDeaconat 88'minutes
- 22Lee
- 6Bond
- 7WhelpdaleSubstituted forOkimoat 83'minutes
- 14Marriott
- 9CharlesSubstituted forCalcuttat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Calcutt
- 16Day
- 23Okimo
- 27Johnson
- 34Deacon
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 21Duckworth
- 4Bates
- 5Collins
- 2Austin
- 8WalkerSubstituted forFranksat 76'minutes
- 10Miller
- 12ParnabySubstituted forBrobbelat 76'minutes
- 11Compton
- 33James
- 9Harewood
Substitutes
- 3Holden
- 7Franks
- 14Woods
- 17Brobbel
- 18Hawkins
- 19Richards
- 31Dixon
- Referee:
- Mark Haywood
- Attendance:
- 3,023
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stevenage 1, Hartlepool United 0.
Attempt missed. Connor Calcutt (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Harry Worley (Stevenage).
Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Adam Marriott (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Adam Marriott (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United).
Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Lee (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Roarie Deacon replaces Tom Pett.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Michael Duckworth.
Bira Dembele (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United).
Adam Marriott (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United).
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Bira Dembele.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Jerome Okimo replaces Chris Whelpdale.
Attempt missed. Sam Collins (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Dean Wells.
Attempt missed. Charlie Lee (Stevenage) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Connor Calcutt replaces Darius Charles because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jonathan Franks replaces Brad Walker.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Ryan Brobbel replaces Stuart Parnaby.
Attempt missed. Charlie Lee (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andy Bond (Stevenage) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Charlie Lee (Stevenage).
Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Jack Compton.
Charlie Lee (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).
Delay in match Sam Collins (Hartlepool United) because of an injury.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Andy Bond.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 1, Hartlepool United 0. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Lee.
Attempt saved. Darius Charles (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.