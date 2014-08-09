Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Shrewsbury Town 2.
AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Shrewsbury Town
-
- From the section Football
Striker James Collins struck twice as Shrewsbury fought back to secure a draw against AFC Wimbledon.
Collins nodded in his first from captain Liam Lawrence's cross to give the Shrews an early lead.
Sean Rigg was denied by a goalline clearance but Wimbledon drew level through debutant Matt Tubbs's header.
Rigg put the Dons ahead when visiting keeper Jayson Leutwiler failed to deal with a cross but Collins's late second goal ensured the points were shared.
Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"I think we have mixed emotions, to come together and get the point is fantastic.
"It's the first game of the season and we know we can get better, a lot of teams have come unstuck here.
"James is a superb striker and the hunger to score goals is fantastic, I'm really pleased for him to have two goals and be up and running for the season.
"It made it to be an exciting finish, but we know we can be better than that.
"We could have new player signing on Monday - but until it's done we have nothing to say."
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 20Shea
- 2FullerBooked at 90mins
- 8Moore
- 27Barrett
- 3Smith
- 6BennettSubstituted forPhillipsat 90'minutes
- 11RiggBooked at 45mins
- 4BulmanBooked at 66mins
- 10Akinfenwa
- 9Tubbs
- 7FrancombSubstituted forSainte-Luceat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Worner
- 12Pell
- 14Azeez
- 15Phillips
- 16Sainte-Luce
- 17Kennedy
- 19Arthur
Shrewsbury
- 1Leutwiler
- 4Woods
- 22ClarkSubstituted forManganat 74'minutes
- 20Knight-PercivalBooked at 68mins
- 5Ellis
- 26Akpa-AkproSubstituted forVincentat 46'minutes
- 11LawrenceSubstituted forWesolowskiat 56'minutesBooked at 58mins
- 12Gayle
- 9Collins
- 6Goldson
- 10Vernon
Substitutes
- 2Grandison
- 7Vincent
- 14Wesolowski
- 15Wildig
- 17Caton
- 19Mangan
- 21Halstead
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 4,162
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Shrewsbury Town 2.
Attempt missed. Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jack Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Kevin Sainte-Luce replaces George Francomb.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Mark Phillips replaces Alan Bennett because of an injury.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Alan Bennett.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Adam Barrett.
Attempt blocked. Mark Ellis (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Ashley Vincent (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Shrewsbury Town 2. James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Woods.
(AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town).
Cameron Gayle (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon).
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).
Ashley Vincent (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Shrewsbury Town 1. Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Fuller.
Attempt missed. Ashley Vincent (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Jack Smith (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Collins (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Shrewsbury Town).
Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Ashley Vincent (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jack Smith.
Booking
Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Ashley Vincent (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Vincent (Shrewsbury Town).
Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
James Wesolowski (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Wesolowski (Shrewsbury Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. James Wesolowski replaces Liam Lawrence.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Sean Rigg.
Attempt blocked. Liam Lawrence (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.