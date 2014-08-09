League Two
Accrington0Southend1

Accrington Stanley 0-1 Southend United

Lee Barnard

A late penalty from summer signing Lee Barnard was enough to give Southend United victory at Accrington Stanley.

The home side almost took the lead after two minutes as James Gray's deflected strike struck the bar.

After the break, debutant goalkeeper Luke Simpson was Stanley's hero, saving a Barry Corr penalty after Shaquile Coulthirst had been brought down.

However, Dean Winnard fouled substitute Barnard in the box late on and the striker stepped up to score the winner.

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 12Simpson
  • 2Buxton
  • 5Aldred
  • 6Winnard
  • 3LiddleBooked at 75mins
  • 15Mingoia
  • 4JoyceSubstituted forMcCartanat 87'minutes
  • 16Hunt
  • 11NaismithSubstituted forAlabiat 78'minutes
  • 8Windass
  • 9GrayBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7McCartan
  • 10Hatfield
  • 18Martin
  • 19Lynch
  • 23Alabi
  • 25Atkinson
  • 44Bowerman

Southend

  • 1Bentley
  • 2White
  • 15Bolger
  • 6ProsserBooked at 73mins
  • 3Coker
  • 14HurstSubstituted forAtkinsonat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Leonard
  • 16C Clifford
  • 11Weston
  • 10CorrSubstituted forBarnardat 72'minutes
  • 17CoulthirstSubstituted forWorrallat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ibenfeldt
  • 5Thompson
  • 7Worrall
  • 9Barnard
  • 12Atkinson
  • 19Payne
  • 21Smith
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
1,505

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamSouthend
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Southend United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Southend United 1.

Booking

Lee Barnard (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

James Gray (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by James Gray (Accrington Stanley).

Lee Barnard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Will Atkinson replaces Kevan Hurst.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Nicky Hunt.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Shay McCartan replaces Luke Joyce.

Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Southend United 1. Lee Barnard (Southend United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Dean Winnard (Accrington Stanley) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Southend United. Lee Barnard draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Conor Clifford.

James Alabi (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cian Bolger (Southend United).

Attempt saved. Myles Weston (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. James Alabi replaces Kal Naismith.

Booking

Michael Liddle (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.

Kevan Hurst (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Liddle (Accrington Stanley).

Booking

Luke Prosser (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Luke Prosser (Southend United).

Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Lee Barnard replaces Barry Corr.

Luke Prosser (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Gray (Accrington Stanley).

John White (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Liddle (Accrington Stanley).

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. David Worrall replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.

Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Southend United).

Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Penalty saved! Barry Corr (Southend United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Penalty Southend United. Shaquile Coulthirst draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) after a foul in the penalty area.

Second Half

Second Half begins Accrington Stanley 0, Southend United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Southend United 0.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe11003033
2Wycombe11002023
3Burton11001013
4Cambridge11001013
5Cheltenham11001013
6Luton11001013
7Northampton11001013
8Southend11001013
9Stevenage11001013
10Wimbledon10102201
11Shrewsbury10102201
12Exeter10101101
13Portsmouth10101101
14Tranmere10101101
15York10101101
16Accrington100101-10
17Bury100101-10
18Carlisle100101-10
19Hartlepool100101-10
20Mansfield100101-10
21Oxford Utd100101-10
22Plymouth100101-10
23Newport100102-20
24Dag & Red100103-30
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story