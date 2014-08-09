Match ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Southend United 1.
Accrington Stanley 0-1 Southend United
A late penalty from summer signing Lee Barnard was enough to give Southend United victory at Accrington Stanley.
The home side almost took the lead after two minutes as James Gray's deflected strike struck the bar.
After the break, debutant goalkeeper Luke Simpson was Stanley's hero, saving a Barry Corr penalty after Shaquile Coulthirst had been brought down.
However, Dean Winnard fouled substitute Barnard in the box late on and the striker stepped up to score the winner.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 12Simpson
- 2Buxton
- 5Aldred
- 6Winnard
- 3LiddleBooked at 75mins
- 15Mingoia
- 4JoyceSubstituted forMcCartanat 87'minutes
- 16Hunt
- 11NaismithSubstituted forAlabiat 78'minutes
- 8Windass
- 9GrayBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7McCartan
- 10Hatfield
- 18Martin
- 19Lynch
- 23Alabi
- 25Atkinson
- 44Bowerman
Southend
- 1Bentley
- 2White
- 15Bolger
- 6ProsserBooked at 73mins
- 3Coker
- 14HurstSubstituted forAtkinsonat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Leonard
- 16C Clifford
- 11Weston
- 10CorrSubstituted forBarnardat 72'minutes
- 17CoulthirstSubstituted forWorrallat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ibenfeldt
- 5Thompson
- 7Worrall
- 9Barnard
- 12Atkinson
- 19Payne
- 21Smith
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 1,505
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Southend United 1.
Booking
Lee Barnard (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James Gray (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by James Gray (Accrington Stanley).
Lee Barnard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Will Atkinson replaces Kevan Hurst.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Nicky Hunt.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Shay McCartan replaces Luke Joyce.
Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Southend United 1. Lee Barnard (Southend United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Dean Winnard (Accrington Stanley) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Southend United. Lee Barnard draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Conor Clifford.
James Alabi (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cian Bolger (Southend United).
Attempt saved. Myles Weston (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. James Alabi replaces Kal Naismith.
Booking
Michael Liddle (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
Kevan Hurst (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Liddle (Accrington Stanley).
Booking
Luke Prosser (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Luke Prosser (Southend United).
Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Lee Barnard replaces Barry Corr.
Luke Prosser (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Gray (Accrington Stanley).
John White (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Liddle (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. David Worrall replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.
Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Southend United).
Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Penalty saved! Barry Corr (Southend United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty Southend United. Shaquile Coulthirst draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) after a foul in the penalty area.
Second Half
Second Half begins Accrington Stanley 0, Southend United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Southend United 0.