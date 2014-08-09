Newport County 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Newport goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley is beaten on the near post by Peter Murphy who was making his League debut for the Chairboys

Two goals in five minutes late in the first half gave Wycombe a winning start to the new season at Newport County.

A powerful header by debut-making Peter Murphy from Max Kretzschmar's 38th-minute corner put Wanderers ahead.

And when Paris Cowan-Hall fired in from six yards following a fine run by Sam Wood the visitors were in complete control.

Justin Edinburgh's team upped their game in the second half, but could not find a way through the Wycombe defence.

Meanwhile, prior to kick off Wycombe announced they had received international clearance for Aaron Holloway who would join the club until January.

Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales:

"It was a slow start but I think we got our foot back in the game and looked to take the game to them.

"The goals we conceded were very poor goals to give away and the timing of them and going-in two down at half time was a huge blow and I think it was more hopeful in the second half rather than having that belief.

"The effort was there, but I think we have more about us and there should have been more belief in front of our home crowd first game of the season."

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It's one of those things. We won the opening day last season as well, so I'm not getting carried away. Feet firmly on the ground.

"I've brought in a group of players that will work incredibly hard for each other and it comes from the front. The front two did so much running today and the rest of them followed suit.'

"What a debut for Alfie Mawsonn. It's similar to Aaron (Pierre) last year, when he came in. They played together in the youth team at Brentford and Mark Warburton has done me a fabulous favour there by letting us have Alfie for a month. He slotted in really well alongside Aaron (Pierre). I thought he had an outstanding debut if I'm honest.

''We've got to believe in everything we do, but it's a long process. The club has been in a lot of debt, we're in a slow building process over the next couple of years and we've got to keep that on the ground, and that's what I want to do."