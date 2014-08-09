Match ends, Newport County 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Newport County 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Two goals in five minutes late in the first half gave Wycombe a winning start to the new season at Newport County.
A powerful header by debut-making Peter Murphy from Max Kretzschmar's 38th-minute corner put Wanderers ahead.
And when Paris Cowan-Hall fired in from six yards following a fine run by Sam Wood the visitors were in complete control.
Justin Edinburgh's team upped their game in the second half, but could not find a way through the Wycombe defence.
Meanwhile, prior to kick off Wycombe announced they had received international clearance for Aaron Holloway who would join the club until January.
Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales:
"It was a slow start but I think we got our foot back in the game and looked to take the game to them.
"The goals we conceded were very poor goals to give away and the timing of them and going-in two down at half time was a huge blow and I think it was more hopeful in the second half rather than having that belief.
"The effort was there, but I think we have more about us and there should have been more belief in front of our home crowd first game of the season."
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"It's one of those things. We won the opening day last season as well, so I'm not getting carried away. Feet firmly on the ground.
"I've brought in a group of players that will work incredibly hard for each other and it comes from the front. The front two did so much running today and the rest of them followed suit.'
"What a debut for Alfie Mawsonn. It's similar to Aaron (Pierre) last year, when he came in. They played together in the youth team at Brentford and Mark Warburton has done me a fabulous favour there by letting us have Alfie for a month. He slotted in really well alongside Aaron (Pierre). I thought he had an outstanding debut if I'm honest.
''We've got to believe in everything we do, but it's a long process. The club has been in a lot of debt, we're in a slow building process over the next couple of years and we've got to keep that on the ground, and that's what I want to do."
Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Attempt missed. Andy Sandell (Newport County) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
Ismail Yakubu (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt McClure (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
Attempt blocked. Chris Zebroski (Newport County) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Adam Chapman (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Joe Jacobson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Steven Craig replaces Paris Cowan-Hall.
Lee Minshull (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers).
Booking
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Chris Zebroski (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Robbie Willmott (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Mark Byrne (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Matt Bloomfield replaces Max Kretzschmar.
Attempt missed. Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Robbie Willmott (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Andy Sandell (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers).
Booking
Andy Sandell (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Andy Sandell (Newport County).
Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Sandell (Newport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Adam Chapman replaces Lee Minshull.
Kevin Feely (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt McClure (Wycombe Wanderers).
Foul by Kevin Feely (Newport County).
Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lee Minshull (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Rene Howe (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers).
Foul by Yan Klukowski (Newport County).
Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Andy Sandell.