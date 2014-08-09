League Two
Cambridge1Plymouth0

Cambridge United 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

By Chris Osborne

BBC Sport at the Abbey Stadium

Josh Coulson
Defender Coulson scored twice for Cambridge during last season's Conference campaign

Cambridge made a winning return to the Football League as Josh Coulson's strike was enough to beat Plymouth.

Adam Cunnington had already missed an early penalty after Carl McHugh had handled in the area.

The U's ended a nine-year exile from League Two with promotion last season and were celebrating again when Coulson converted Ryan Donaldson's corner.

Reuben Reid forced a scrambling save from U's keeper Chris Dunn but the home side comfortably held on.

Cambridge-born Coulson had never played a Football League game since making his U's debut seven years ago, and so it was fitting that it was the defender who popped up at the back post to score his side's first goal in League Two since April 2005.

It could have been a more straightforward afternoon had Luke McCormick not got down well to hold on to Cunnington's 10th-minute penalty.

But it was Argyle, with a new-look line-up containing five debutants, who controlled the pace in the first half, going close when McHugh nodded over from close range.

Despite Plymouth's possession, it was the U's who made the better chances, with Tom Bonner heading the ball into the ground and over the bar from close range, and Kwesi Appiah pulling a sharp save from McCormick in the second half, before Coulson's eventual winner.

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 1Dunn
  • 2Tait
  • 4Coulson
  • 5Bonner
  • 3Taylor
  • 7Donaldson
  • 8Champion
  • 20DialloSubstituted forChadwickat 84'minutes
  • 11Dunk
  • 9CunningtonSubstituted forSimpsonat 45'minutes
  • 21AppiahSubstituted forSam-Yorkeat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Norris
  • 14Hunt
  • 15Simpson
  • 16Austin
  • 19Sam-Yorke
  • 22Chadwick
  • 25Lennon

Plymouth

  • 23McCormick
  • 2Mellor
  • 5Nelson
  • 29Hartley
  • 16McHugh
  • 7AlessandraSubstituted forThomasat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Cox
  • 6NorburnSubstituted forBlizzardat 74'minutes
  • 8BantonSubstituted forMorganat 70'minutes
  • 9Reid
  • 22Smalley

Substitutes

  • 1Bittner
  • 3Purrington
  • 10Morgan
  • 11Blizzard
  • 14Harvey
  • 19Thomas
  • 25Bentley
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
6,009

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away10
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Cambridge United 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.

Foul by Delano Sam-Yorke (Cambridge United).

Booking

Nathan Thomas (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.

Luke Chadwick (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Thomas (Plymouth Argyle).

Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Harrison Dunk.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Luke Chadwick replaces Issaga Diallo because of an injury.

Tom Champion (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).

Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Nathan Thomas replaces Lewis Alessandra.

Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United).

Lee Cox (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Delano Sam-Yorke replaces Kwesi Appiah.

Attempt saved. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Dominic Blizzard replaces Oliver Norburn.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Richard Tait.

Attempt saved. Oliver Norburn (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Marvin Morgan replaces Jason Banton.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Peter Hartley.

Foul by Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United).

Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tom Bonner (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle).

Attempt missed. Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Cambridge United 1, Plymouth Argyle 0. Josh Coulson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Donaldson.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Luke McCormick.

Attempt saved. Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Lee Cox (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Luke McCormick.

Attempt saved. Richard Tait (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

