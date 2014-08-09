Cambridge United 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Defender Coulson scored twice for Cambridge during last season's Conference campaign

Cambridge made a winning return to the Football League as Josh Coulson's strike was enough to beat Plymouth.

Adam Cunnington had already missed an early penalty after Carl McHugh had handled in the area.

The U's ended a nine-year exile from League Two with promotion last season and were celebrating again when Coulson converted Ryan Donaldson's corner.

Reuben Reid forced a scrambling save from U's keeper Chris Dunn but the home side comfortably held on.

Cambridge-born Coulson had never played a Football League game since making his U's debut seven years ago, and so it was fitting that it was the defender who popped up at the back post to score his side's first goal in League Two since April 2005.

It could have been a more straightforward afternoon had Luke McCormick not got down well to hold on to Cunnington's 10th-minute penalty.

But it was Argyle, with a new-look line-up containing five debutants, who controlled the pace in the first half, going close when McHugh nodded over from close range.

Despite Plymouth's possession, it was the U's who made the better chances, with Tom Bonner heading the ball into the ground and over the bar from close range, and Kwesi Appiah pulling a sharp save from McCormick in the second half, before Coulson's eventual winner.