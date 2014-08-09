Tranmere Rovers 1-1 York City

Rowe is in his second season at Tranmere

Tranmere Rovers left it late as James Rowe hit an impressive volley to rescue a point against York City.

Jason Koumas almost broke the deadlock early on but saw his effort saved by former Rovers keeper Jason Mooney.

Keith Lowe put the Minstermen ahead midway through the second half when he headed home Lindon Meikle's corner.

But Rowe levelled for the visitors superbly late on when he struck past Mooney from the edge of the area for only his second professional goal.