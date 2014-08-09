Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, York City 1.
Tranmere Rovers 1-1 York City
Tranmere Rovers left it late as James Rowe hit an impressive volley to rescue a point against York City.
Jason Koumas almost broke the deadlock early on but saw his effort saved by former Rovers keeper Jason Mooney.
Keith Lowe put the Minstermen ahead midway through the second half when he headed home Lindon Meikle's corner.
But Rowe levelled for the visitors superbly late on when he struck past Mooney from the edge of the area for only his second professional goal.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 2Holmes
- 5Ihiekwe
- 6Holness
- 17Woodards
- 15Kirby
- 4PowerSubstituted forRoweat 62'minutes
- 14Laird
- 10RichardsSubstituted forOdejayiat 78'minutes
- 8KoumasSubstituted forBell-Baggieat 71'minutes
- 16Stockton
Substitutes
- 9Odejayi
- 11Bell-Baggie
- 12Rowe
- 13Pilling
- 19McDonald
- 23Gill
- 25Hill
York
- 1Mooney
- 2McCoy
- 5McCombe
- 15Lowe
- 3Ilesanmi
- 20Meikle
- 10PennBooked at 84mins
- 18Platt
- 13StrakerSubstituted forSummerfieldat 78'minutes
- 7CoulsonSubstituted forMontroseat 90+1'minutes
- 11JarvisSubstituted forHirstat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Parslow
- 8Summerfield
- 14Montrose
- 16Winfield
- 21Hirst
- 23Murray
- 24Ingham
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 6,287
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, York City 1.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Jake Kirby.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, York City 1. James Rowe (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kayode Odejayi.
Marc Laird (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Hirst (York City).
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Lewis Montrose replaces Michael Coulson.
Corner, York City. Conceded by James Rowe.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
Booking
Russell Penn (York City) is shown the yellow card.
Abdulai Bell-Baggie (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Russell Penn (York City).
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Kayode Odejayi replaces Eliot Richards.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Luke Summerfield replaces Anthony Straker.
Attempt missed. Ben Hirst (York City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. John McCombe (York City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Danny Holmes.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Femi Ilesanmi.
Attempt missed. Eliot Richards (Tranmere Rovers) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Marcus Holness (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Femi Ilesanmi (York City).
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Ben Hirst replaces Ryan Jarvis.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Abdulai Bell-Baggie replaces Jason Koumas.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, York City 1. Keith Lowe (York City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lindon Meikle following a corner.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Marcus Holness.
Foul by Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers).
Russell Penn (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Straker (York City).
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Rowe replaces Max Power.
Foul by Max Power (Tranmere Rovers).
Michael Coulson (York City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Femi Ilesanmi.
Hand ball by John McCombe (York City).
Attempt missed. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by John McCombe.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Russell Penn.
Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Femi Ilesanmi (York City).