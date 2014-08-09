Northampton Town 1-0 Mansfield Town

Kaid Mohamed's first-half header earned Northampton Town victory over Mansfield Town at Sixfields on the opening day.

The Stags started well but it was the hosts' Lee Collins who hit the side-netting with the best early chance.

Mohamed then opened the scoring in the 26th minute, against the run of play, rising to meet Darren Carter's corner.

Northampton could have increased their lead as Carter went close twice and substitute Ivan Toney missed a clear-cut chance but the points were safe.

Mansfield Town manager Paul Cox told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"We switched off from a restart that was it.

"I thought both teams were evenly matched but we switched off from the restart and have been done 1-0. I don't think there was much in it.

"We got a bit edgy second half, We got a bit anxious but I thought we played some decent stuff but our decision making needs to be better."