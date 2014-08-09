Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Mansfield Town 0.
Northampton Town 1-0 Mansfield Town
-
Kaid Mohamed's first-half header earned Northampton Town victory over Mansfield Town at Sixfields on the opening day.
The Stags started well but it was the hosts' Lee Collins who hit the side-netting with the best early chance.
Mohamed then opened the scoring in the 26th minute, against the run of play, rising to meet Darren Carter's corner.
Northampton could have increased their lead as Carter went close twice and substitute Ivan Toney missed a clear-cut chance but the points were safe.
Mansfield Town manager Paul Cox told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"We switched off from a restart that was it.
"I thought both teams were evenly matched but we switched off from the restart and have been done 1-0. I don't think there was much in it.
"We got a bit edgy second half, We got a bit anxious but I thought we played some decent stuff but our decision making needs to be better."
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Duke
- 2Alfei
- 16DiamondBooked at 28mins
- 6Collins
- 17Robertson
- 11HackettSubstituted forHorwoodat 79'minutes
- 4CarterSubstituted forMorrisat 76'minutes
- 18Ravenhill
- 23Mohamed
- 9Richards
- 10O'TooleSubstituted forToneyat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Horwood
- 8Morris
- 12Tozer
- 19D'Ath
- 20Moyo
- 21Archer
- 24Toney
Mansfield
- 1Studer
- 2SuttonBooked at 8mins
- 4DempsterBooked at 83mins
- 6Tafazolli
- 7BellSubstituted forClucasat 54'minutes
- 18Beevers
- 16Heslop
- 21Murray
- 22TaylorSubstituted forClementsat 80'minutes
- 8Fisher
- 14PalmerSubstituted forHearnat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Riley
- 10Hearn
- 11Clucas
- 12McGuire
- 19Marsden
- 28Clements
- 32Bell
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 5,202
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Mansfield Town 0.
Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Liam Hearn (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marc Richards (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Liam Hearn (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Lee Collins.
Foul by Evan Horwood (Northampton Town).
Ritchie Sutton (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Hearn (Mansfield Town).
Ivan Toney (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Dempster (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town).
Simon Heslop (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Heslop (Mansfield Town).
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
John Dempster (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Marc Richards (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Dempster (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Chris Clements replaces Rob Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Evan Horwood replaces Chris Hackett.
Ivan Toney (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rob Taylor (Mansfield Town).
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ritchie Sutton.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Ian Morris replaces Darren Carter.
Attempt missed. Adam Murray (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Marc Richards (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Chris Hackett (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Beevers (Mansfield Town).
Attempt missed. Rob Taylor (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Darren Carter (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Darren Carter (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Sascha Studer.
Attempt saved. Chris Hackett (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Daniel Alfei (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Beevers (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Marc Richards (Northampton Town).