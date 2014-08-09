Match ends, Oxford United 0, Burton Albion 1.
Oxford United 0-1 Burton Albion
Lucas Akins scored on his debut for Burton as Michael Appleton's first game in charge of Oxford ended in defeat.
Akins pounced from eight yards in the 42nd minute after Stuart Beavon's powerful run past two defenders on the left carved open Oxford's defence.
Dominic Knowles squandered a good chance for Burton when he miss-kicked from eight yards out.
Alfie Potter went close for Oxford when his header from Joe Riley's right-wing cross was kept out by Jon McLaughlin.
Oxford United manager Michael Appleton told BBC Radio Oxford:
"It was a little bit frustrating.
"Burton defended very well, the only disappointment is that I want the players to be braver and take a few more risks.
"First game, 90 minutes and as long as we improve in those little areas we will be fine.
"It was a poor goal to concede, after that it's up to us to break them down. We probed but lacked bravery. The players at the club whose job it is to create magic in and around the box are the ones who have to step up."
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 18LongBooked at 67mins
- 25Riley
- 4RaynesSubstituted forMullinsat 44'minutes
- 6Wright
- 3Newey
- 11Potter
- 14Ruffels
- 19CollinsBooked at 81mins
- 8BrownSubstituted forHyltonat 70'minutes
- 7RoseSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 77'minutes
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 2Meades
- 5Mullins
- 10Hylton
- 13Hunt
- 15O'Dowda
- 21Crowcombe
- 31Roberts
Burton
- 1McLaughlin
- 2EdwardsBooked at 90mins
- 6Sharps
- 5Taft
- 15McFadzean
- 10Akins
- 4Mousinho
- 8Weir
- 11MacDonaldBooked at 14minsSubstituted forMcGurkat 76'minutes
- 9BeavonSubstituted forKeeat 86'minutes
- 18KnowlesSubstituted forPalmerat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cansdell-Sherriff
- 16Lyness
- 20McGurk
- 23Palmer
- 24Slade
- 27Harness
- 29Kee
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 5,370
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
