MK Dons 0-2 Leicester: Nugent and Pearson give Foxes victory

David Nugent (right) and Dele Alli
Nugent was on target for the fourth time in this pre-season campaign

David Nugent scored his fourth goal of pre-season as Leicester earned a 2-0 friendly win over MK Dons on Monday.

The striker's deflected effort midway through the first half gave the Foxes a deserved lead at the interval.

The Premier League new boys, who handed starts to summer signings Ben Hamer and Marc Albrighton, continued to test League One Dons in the second period.

And they clinched the win when right-back James Pearson netted a superb 25-yard half-volley.

MK Dons summer departures
Izale McLeod to CrawleyStephen Gleeson to Birmingham City
Alan Smith to Notts CountyBrendon Galloway to Everton

MK Dons: Martin, Hodson (Baldock 73), Lewington (c) (Tilney 73), McFadzean, Kay, Alli, Green (Rasolu 79), Bowditch (Powell 46), Reeves (Hitchcock 53), Afobe.

Leicester: Hamer, Pearson (McCourt 71), Morgan (c), Kennedy (Sesay 79), Schlupp, Mahrez (Barmby 75), King, Hammond, Albrighton, Nugent, Wood.

