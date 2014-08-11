Match ends, Carlisle United 0, Derby County 2.
Carlisle United 0-2 Derby County
Jeff Hendrick and Chris Martin both scored as Derby County beat League Two Carlisle United in the Capital One Cup first round at Brunton Park.
Hendrick headed the opener from close-range, just moments after Rams keeper Lee Grant tipped a free kick from David Symington on to the crossbar.
Martin volleyed in Johnny Russell's cross for the second in injury time.
Steve McClaren's Championship side have won two out of two so far this season after beating Rotherham on Saturday.
Graham Kavanagh's team though have lost both of their games so far and are still to score, after starting their league campaign with defeat at home to newly promoted Luton Town on Saturday.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 15Meppen-Walter
- 12ThirlwellBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMarrowat 75'minutes
- 3Robson
- 23O'Hanlon
- 19Symington
- 16Potts
- 22Dempsey
- 8Sweeney
- 9PaynterSubstituted forElliottat 71'minutes
- 11KearnsSubstituted forBroughat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Grainger
- 4Marrow
- 10Dicker
- 14Gillies
- 18Brough
- 20Hanford
- 27Elliott
Derby
- 1Grant
- 6Keogh
- 3Forsyth
- 17Whitbread
- 2Christie
- 19Hughes
- 8Hendrick
- 4Bryson
- 7DawkinsSubstituted forBestat 70'minutes
- 10WardSubstituted forRussellat 70'minutes
- 9Martin
Substitutes
- 11Russell
- 14Eustace
- 18Sammon
- 21Roos
- 23Freeman
- 30Best
- 33Mascarell
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 3,481
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Derby County 2.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 0, Derby County 2. Chris Martin (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Johnny Russell following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Antony Sweeney.
Foul by Brad Potts (Carlisle United).
Leon Best (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Symington (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Matty Robson.
Attempt blocked. Chris Martin (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Brad Potts (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Hughes (Derby County).
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Patrick Brough.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Patrick Brough replaces Daniel Kearns.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.
Attempt saved. Leon Best (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Cyrus Christie (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Stephen Elliott (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Alex Marrow replaces Paul Thirlwell.
Foul by Leon Best (Derby County).
Mark Gillespie (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Leon Best (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Symington (Carlisle United).
David Symington (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leon Best (Derby County).
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Will Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Stephen Elliott replaces Billy Paynter.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Jamie Ward.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Leon Best replaces Simon Dawkins.
Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Jamie Ward (Derby County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jamie Ward (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 0, Derby County 1. Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Zak Whitbread.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Antony Sweeney.
Attempt blocked. Simon Dawkins (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. David Symington (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Brad Potts (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Derby County).
David Symington (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Dawkins (Derby County).
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.