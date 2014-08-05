Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Raith Rovers

Ross Millen is congratulated on his winning goal which sent the holders out of the cup

Ross Millen struck a late winner into the top corner of the net as hosts Dunfermline knocked holders Raith out of the Petrofac Training Cup.

Pars keeper Ryan Scully had prevented Christian Nade from putting Raith ahead within a minute of the second half.

Rovers goalie Kevin Cuthbert produced good saves to deny Michael Moffat and Faissal El Bakhtaoui as Rovers' hold of the trophy came to an end.

Dunfermline will now meet Falkirk at home in the second round.