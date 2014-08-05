Scottish Challenge Cup
Dunfermline1Raith Rovers0

Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Raith Rovers

Ross Millen is congratulated on his winning goal
Ross Millen is congratulated on his winning goal which sent the holders out of the cup

Ross Millen struck a late winner into the top corner of the net as hosts Dunfermline knocked holders Raith out of the Petrofac Training Cup.

Pars keeper Ryan Scully had prevented Christian Nade from putting Raith ahead within a minute of the second half.

Rovers goalie Kevin Cuthbert produced good saves to deny Michael Moffat and Faissal El Bakhtaoui as Rovers' hold of the trophy came to an end.

Dunfermline will now meet Falkirk at home in the second round.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 5Buchanan
  • 4Martin
  • 3Drummond
  • 2Millen
  • 6Geggan
  • 11ByrneBooked at 23minsSubstituted forThomsonat 87'minutes
  • 10Falkingham
  • 8Spence
  • 7El-BakhtaouiSubstituted forUgwuat 88'minutes
  • 9Moffat

Substitutes

  • 12Wallace
  • 14Forbes
  • 15Page
  • 16Thomson
  • 17Williamson
  • 18Ugwu
  • 20Goodfellow

Raith Rovers

  • 1Cuthbert
  • 3PerryBooked at 68mins
  • 4Watson
  • 23McKeown
  • 2Thomson
  • 6FoxSubstituted forCallachanat 78'minutes
  • 11ScottBooked at 32mins
  • 14Conroy
  • 9Stewart
  • 16Vaughan
  • 27Nade

Substitutes

  • 12Callachan
  • 17Laidlaw
  • 24Ellis
  • 29McCroary
  • 30Robertson
  • 31Matthews
  • 32Bates
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
4,230

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Top Stories

Related to this story