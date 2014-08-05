Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Raith Rovers
Ross Millen struck a late winner into the top corner of the net as hosts Dunfermline knocked holders Raith out of the Petrofac Training Cup.
Pars keeper Ryan Scully had prevented Christian Nade from putting Raith ahead within a minute of the second half.
Rovers goalie Kevin Cuthbert produced good saves to deny Michael Moffat and Faissal El Bakhtaoui as Rovers' hold of the trophy came to an end.
Dunfermline will now meet Falkirk at home in the second round.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 5Buchanan
- 4Martin
- 3Drummond
- 2Millen
- 6Geggan
- 11ByrneBooked at 23minsSubstituted forThomsonat 87'minutes
- 10Falkingham
- 8Spence
- 7El-BakhtaouiSubstituted forUgwuat 88'minutes
- 9Moffat
Substitutes
- 12Wallace
- 14Forbes
- 15Page
- 16Thomson
- 17Williamson
- 18Ugwu
- 20Goodfellow
Raith Rovers
- 1Cuthbert
- 3PerryBooked at 68mins
- 4Watson
- 23McKeown
- 2Thomson
- 6FoxSubstituted forCallachanat 78'minutes
- 11ScottBooked at 32mins
- 14Conroy
- 9Stewart
- 16Vaughan
- 27Nade
Substitutes
- 12Callachan
- 17Laidlaw
- 24Ellis
- 29McCroary
- 30Robertson
- 31Matthews
- 32Bates
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 4,230
Match Stats
Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamRaith Rovers
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8