Arsenal 3-0 Manchester City

Arsenal sent out a statement of intent for the season as they impressively dismissed Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley.

The FA Cup winners took the lead through Santi Cazorla's angled shot and added to that when Aaron Ramsey drove in a strike to finish a counter-attack.

Premier League champions City came close when Stevan Jovetic had a header hit the post and a shot saved.

But Olivier Giroud's dipping 25-yard strike secured Arsenal's win.

Martin Keown - BBC football analyst "It was the way Manchester City started the game. They were better in the second half but in the first half Arsenal moved the ball beautifully and Alexis Sanchez, in his wide right position, looked dangerous for Arsenal."It is a good way to take Arsene Wenger into a new season and he will be delighted. He looks five years younger after winning the FA Cup and going back to Wembley to win again today."

The victory is the first for Arsene Wenger's side in the English season's curtain raiser since 2004, and should give them plenty of belief before they start their top-flight campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Gunners fielded three of their four summer signings as forward Alexis Sanchez, right-back Mathieu Debuchy and defender Calum Chambers started, with the trio appearing to have effortlessly slipped into Arsenal's trademark one-touch free-flowing football.

City were missing eight key players and, while manager Manuel Pellegrini may play down the defeat, it will serve as a warning sign before they begin the defence of their top-flight title at Newcastle on Sunday.

Pellegrini had insisted he had a stronger squad at his disposal this season as he gave two of his five summer signings in midfielder Fernando and keeper Willy Caballero starts.

However, he was not helped by the absence of Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta, Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero, Martin Demichelis, Frank Lampard, Bacary Sagna and Alvaro Negredo for the game.

Arsenal have won their second trophy in 85 days after going 3283 days without silverware prior to that.

Arsenal were without their German contingent of Per Mertesacker, Mesut Ozil and Lukas Podolski but looked closer to full strength - and it showed.

The London side's new arrivals certainly made their presence felt. Chambers, 19, played at centre-back as opposed to the right-back slot he occupied at Southampton and his mature performance defied his youthful years.

The energy and guile of forward Sanchez was apparent, while right-back Debuchy needed little encouragement to venture forward in addition to his defensive duties.

City had an early Samir Nasri shot blocked by Debuchy but struggled to live with the pace Arsenal were setting and soon found themselves behind.

Arsene Wenger's side produced some intricate passing on the edge of the box and, after play was waved on for Dedryck Boyata's challenge on Jack Wilshere, Cazorla side-stepped the City defender and angled in a low left-foot shot.

Arsenal's lone striker Yaya Sanogo drove a shot wide and mistimed a header straight to Caballero before he set up his side's second.

The 21-year-old Frenchman latched on to a Sanchez pass and held the ball up before laying a pass across for Ramsey, who expertly controlled and powered in a shot.

City replaced Nasri, who was constantly booed by Gunners fans, with playmaker David Silva at half-time and immediately showed more urgency after the break as they twice went close.

Jesus Navas crossed to the far post and Jovetic's header bounced before coming off the post. The Montenegro international also had a powerful low shot blocked away by Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny as City applied growing pressure.

However, just when City threatened a comeback, Arsenal scored a third. Giroud picked up the ball 25 yards out and sent a dipping strike over Caballero to effectively end the game as a contest.

Man City beat Arsenal 6-3 last season but there was little chance of that after Santi Cazorla's opener for the Gunners

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored 16 goals for the Gunners last season

Manchester City have shipped three or more goals twice in their last 34 games in all competitions