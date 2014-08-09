National League
Alfreton Town 1-3 Woking

Nicky Law

Alfreton suffered opening-day misery after manager Nicky Law was given a six-game stadium ban prior to their home defeat by Woking.

Law was hit with an improper conduct charge for an incident last season.

On the pitch Lee Stevenson put the hosts ahead with a low, driven shot but Woking equalised when Dean Morgan found the net after a scramble in the box.

Scott Rendell rounded the keeper for 2-1, and netted his second soon after, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up.

Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:

Garry Hill: Woking boss after Alfreton win

"We knew it was going to be tough coming to Alfreton with a nice playing surface and of course at the end of the day to win the game by three goals to one is a tremendous result.

"We are ok in respect to the goal up there (strikers) and I think we will be at the present time, but it was a team performance all round and I felt we started quite brightly. I did feel we could win the game second half and thoroughly deserved the three points.

"I was pleased to see us equalise quite quickly and we ran out worthy winners in the end, but it's only one game. That bring us encouragement to get three points in the first game."

Line-ups

Alfreton

  • 1Stewart
  • 2WoodSubstituted forHicksat 84'minutes
  • 3Rowe-Turner
  • 10Bradley
  • 6Smith
  • 5Graham
  • 16Gray
  • 11Howell
  • 8StevensonSubstituted forMcDonaldat 80'minutes
  • 12ShawSubstituted forSheridanat 66'minutes
  • 9Clayton

Substitutes

  • 7Hicks
  • 13McFadzean
  • 14Sheridan
  • 15Keane
  • 17McDonald

Woking

  • 1Howe
  • 15NutterSubstituted forCestorat 62'minutes
  • 25JonesBooked at 51mins
  • 5McNerney
  • 2Newton
  • 22GoddardSubstituted forSoleat 90'minutes
  • 7Payne
  • 8Murtagh
  • 9Rendell
  • 14Lewis
  • 24MorganSubstituted forJ Clarkeat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cestor
  • 6J Clarke
  • 10Sole
  • 20Beckles
  • 23Cole
Referee:
Robert Whitton
Attendance:
613

Match Stats

Home TeamAlfretonAway TeamWoking
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away11

