Alfreton Town 1-3 Woking

Alfreton suffered opening-day misery after manager Nicky Law was given a six-game stadium ban prior to their home defeat by Woking.

Law was hit with an improper conduct charge for an incident last season.

On the pitch Lee Stevenson put the hosts ahead with a low, driven shot but Woking equalised when Dean Morgan found the net after a scramble in the box.

Scott Rendell rounded the keeper for 2-1, and netted his second soon after, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up.

Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:

"We knew it was going to be tough coming to Alfreton with a nice playing surface and of course at the end of the day to win the game by three goals to one is a tremendous result.

"We are ok in respect to the goal up there (strikers) and I think we will be at the present time, but it was a team performance all round and I felt we started quite brightly. I did feel we could win the game second half and thoroughly deserved the three points.

"I was pleased to see us equalise quite quickly and we ran out worthy winners in the end, but it's only one game. That bring us encouragement to get three points in the first game."