Match ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Braintree Town 0.
Macclesfield Town 1-0 Braintree Town
Macclesfield made a solid start to the new Conference season as they took all three points against Braintree at Moss Rose.
Macclesfield broke the deadlock early on when Chris Holroyd easily slotted home George Pilkington's cross.
Chez Isaac then drilled just wide for Braintree before Waide Fairhurst almost doubled Macclesfield's lead.
But Braintree could not find an equaliser, allowing the Silkmen to get their campaign off to a winning start.
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 1Taylor
- 2Halls
- 3Barrow
- 4Waterfall
- 5Pilkington
- 6Turnbull
- 23Whitaker
- 11Moke
- 8Lewis
- 10FairhurstSubstituted forGnahouaat 63'minutes
- 9Holroyd
Substitutes
- 12Cowan
- 14Gnahoua
- 17Gibson
- 20Branagan
Braintree
- 1Hamann
- 20Clerima
- 5Paine
- 3Habergham
- 6Massey
- 11SparkesSubstituted forBakareat 61'minutes
- 26Mulley
- 8Davis
- 4IsaacSubstituted forWalkerat 70'minutes
- 23Peters
- 9MarksSubstituted forCoxat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brundle
- 7Walker
- 12Bakare
- 18Cox
- 29Pentney
- Referee:
- Ryan Johnson
- Attendance:
- 1,309
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Braintree Town 0.
Foul by Remy Clerima (Braintree Town).
Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Cox (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Luke Waterfall (Macclesfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Paul Turnbull.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Attempt blocked. Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Hand ball by Matt Paine (Braintree Town).
Foul by Jordan Cox (Braintree Town).
Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Kenny Davis (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town).
Remy Clerima (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Braintree Town. Jordan Cox tries a through ball, but Jordan Cox is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Dan Walker replaces Chez Isaac.
Foul by Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town).
Matt Paine (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Kenny Davis (Braintree Town).
Adriano Moke (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Adriano Moke (Macclesfield Town).
Sam Habergham (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town).
Ryan Peters (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Arthur Gnahoua replaces Waide Fairhurst.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Jordan Cox replaces Sean Marks.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Michael Bakare replaces Dan Sparkes.
Offside, Braintree Town. Sean Marks tries a through ball, but Sean Marks is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Paul Turnbull (Macclesfield Town).
Matt Paine (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Attempt blocked. Waide Fairhurst (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Chez Isaac (Braintree Town).
Paul Turnbull (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Scott Barrow (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Corner, Braintree Town.