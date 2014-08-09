Macclesfield Town 1-0 Braintree Town

From the section

Macclesfield made a solid start to the new Conference season as they took all three points against Braintree at Moss Rose.

Macclesfield broke the deadlock early on when Chris Holroyd easily slotted home George Pilkington's cross.

Chez Isaac then drilled just wide for Braintree before Waide Fairhurst almost doubled Macclesfield's lead.

But Braintree could not find an equaliser, allowing the Silkmen to get their campaign off to a winning start.