Dartford 1-2 Wrexham

Winger Wes York scored both goals as Wrexham started their Conference season with a win over Dartford.

York, a summer signing, headed home in the opening period.

Tom Broadbrook struck back for Dartford, who were reinstated into non-league's top-tier after Hereford and Salisbury City were demoted for financial reasons.

But former Nuneaton man York's left-footed shot ensured victory for the visitors.

Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales: "Delighted with the result, but I don't think the performance was fantastic by any stretch.

"Dartford have pushed us all the way one or two players have come up short today but overall we've done enough to get through it.

"I talk to people around here about last season and generally played okay and ended up on the wrong end of results too many times.

"Sometimes you need to win a little bit nasty and a little bit scruffily and perhaps that's what we did today."