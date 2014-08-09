Dartford 1-2 Wrexham

Football

Winger Wes York scored both goals as Wrexham started their Conference season with a win over Dartford.

York, a summer signing, headed home in the opening period.

Tom Broadbrook struck back for Dartford, who were reinstated into non-league's top-tier after Hereford and Salisbury City were demoted for financial reasons.

But former Nuneaton man York's left-footed shot ensured victory for the visitors.

Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales: "Delighted with the result, but I don't think the performance was fantastic by any stretch.

"Dartford have pushed us all the way one or two players have come up short today but overall we've done enough to get through it.

"I talk to people around here about last season and generally played okay and ended up on the wrong end of results too many times.

"Sometimes you need to win a little bit nasty and a little bit scruffily and perhaps that's what we did today."

Line-ups

Dartford

  • 1Brown
  • 20Burns
  • 4McAuley
  • 14Mitchell-King
  • 3Green
  • 8Noble
  • 15Collier
  • 5Bradbrook
  • 9DaleySubstituted forSweeneyat 83'minutes
  • 10PughSubstituted forHarrisat 73'minutes
  • 23BradbrookSubstituted forCrawfordat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cornhill
  • 7Hayes
  • 11Harris
  • 16Sweeney
  • 17Crawford

Wrexham

  • 14Bachmann
  • 2Carrington
  • 4Smith
  • 5Hudson
  • 3Ashton
  • 8HarrisBooked at 67mins
  • 6Clarke
  • 7DurrellSubstituted forBailey-Jonesat 69'minutes
  • 24Jennings
  • 9Moult
  • 16York

Substitutes

  • 1Coughlin
  • 11Bailey-Jones
  • 15Evans
  • 19Rushton
  • 25Stephens
Referee:
David Rock
Attendance:
1,561

Match Stats

Home TeamDartfordAway TeamWrexham
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Dartford 1, Wrexham 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dartford 1, Wrexham 2.

Attempt saved. Louis Moult (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Adam Green (Dartford).

Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Foul by Rory McAuley (Dartford).

Theo Bailey-Jones (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Blaine Hudson (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Louis Moult.

Corner, Wrexham.

Attempt missed. Adam Green (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Noble.

Corner, Dartford.

Attempt saved. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Substitution

Substitution, Dartford. Peter Sweeney replaces Luke Daley.

Goal!

Goal! Dartford 1, Wrexham 2. Wes York (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Neil Harris.

Offside, Dartford. Harry Crawford tries a through ball, but Harry Crawford is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Dartford. Danny Harris replaces Andy Pugh.

Attempt missed. Neil Harris (Wrexham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Harry Crawford (Dartford).

Blaine Hudson (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Luke Daley (Dartford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Nathan Collier (Dartford).

Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Theo Bailey-Jones replaces Elliott Durrell.

Offside, Wrexham. Elliott Durrell tries a through ball, but Elliott Durrell is caught offside.

Booking

Neil Harris (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Neil Harris (Wrexham).

Harry Crawford (Dartford) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Manny Smith (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Neil Ashton.

Corner, Wrexham.

Corner, Wrexham.

Corner, Wrexham.

Substitution

Substitution, Dartford. Harry Crawford replaces Tom Bradbrook.

Attempt blocked. Andy Pugh (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Tom Bradbrook (Dartford).

Mark Carrington (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Hand ball by Andy Pugh (Dartford).

Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Blaine Hudson (Wrexham).

Andy Pugh (Dartford) wins a free kick.

