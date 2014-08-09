Match ends, Dartford 1, Wrexham 2.
Dartford 1-2 Wrexham
Winger Wes York scored both goals as Wrexham started their Conference season with a win over Dartford.
York, a summer signing, headed home in the opening period.
Tom Broadbrook struck back for Dartford, who were reinstated into non-league's top-tier after Hereford and Salisbury City were demoted for financial reasons.
But former Nuneaton man York's left-footed shot ensured victory for the visitors.
Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales: "Delighted with the result, but I don't think the performance was fantastic by any stretch.
"Dartford have pushed us all the way one or two players have come up short today but overall we've done enough to get through it.
"I talk to people around here about last season and generally played okay and ended up on the wrong end of results too many times.
"Sometimes you need to win a little bit nasty and a little bit scruffily and perhaps that's what we did today."
Line-ups
Dartford
- 1Brown
- 20Burns
- 4McAuley
- 14Mitchell-King
- 3Green
- 8Noble
- 15Collier
- 5Bradbrook
- 9DaleySubstituted forSweeneyat 83'minutes
- 10PughSubstituted forHarrisat 73'minutes
- 23BradbrookSubstituted forCrawfordat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Cornhill
- 7Hayes
- 11Harris
- 16Sweeney
- 17Crawford
Wrexham
- 14Bachmann
- 2Carrington
- 4Smith
- 5Hudson
- 3Ashton
- 8HarrisBooked at 67mins
- 6Clarke
- 7DurrellSubstituted forBailey-Jonesat 69'minutes
- 24Jennings
- 9Moult
- 16York
Substitutes
- 1Coughlin
- 11Bailey-Jones
- 15Evans
- 19Rushton
- 25Stephens
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 1,561
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dartford 1, Wrexham 2.
Attempt saved. Louis Moult (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Adam Green (Dartford).
Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Rory McAuley (Dartford).
Theo Bailey-Jones (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Blaine Hudson (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Louis Moult.
Corner, Wrexham.
Attempt missed. Adam Green (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Noble.
Corner, Dartford.
Attempt saved. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Peter Sweeney replaces Luke Daley.
Goal!
Goal! Dartford 1, Wrexham 2. Wes York (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Neil Harris.
Offside, Dartford. Harry Crawford tries a through ball, but Harry Crawford is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Danny Harris replaces Andy Pugh.
Attempt missed. Neil Harris (Wrexham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Harry Crawford (Dartford).
Blaine Hudson (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Luke Daley (Dartford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Nathan Collier (Dartford).
Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Theo Bailey-Jones replaces Elliott Durrell.
Offside, Wrexham. Elliott Durrell tries a through ball, but Elliott Durrell is caught offside.
Booking
Neil Harris (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Neil Harris (Wrexham).
Harry Crawford (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Manny Smith (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Neil Ashton.
Corner, Wrexham.
Corner, Wrexham.
Corner, Wrexham.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Harry Crawford replaces Tom Bradbrook.
Attempt blocked. Andy Pugh (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Tom Bradbrook (Dartford).
Mark Carrington (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Hand ball by Andy Pugh (Dartford).
Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Blaine Hudson (Wrexham).
Andy Pugh (Dartford) wins a free kick.