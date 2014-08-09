Match ends, Dover Athletic 0, FC Halifax Town 1.
Dover Athletic 0-1 FC Halifax Town
-
- From the section Football
A second-half Scott McManus strike earned Halifax victory and ruined Dover's first game in the fifth tier of English football since 2002.
Halifax had the better chances before the break, notably when Danny Schofield saw a looping effort hit the woodwork.
And the visitors made their dominance count when McManus made space and scored with a low 20-yard shot.
Barry Cogan went close for Dover, but Halifax, who had Ainge sent off for a second caution in injury-time, held on.
Line-ups
Dover
- 1Walker
- 2Stone
- 3Wynter
- 6Orlu
- 16Sterling
- 5RaggettBooked at 39mins
- 4Kinnear
- 8BellamySubstituted forDeverdicsat 75'minutes
- 9Elder
- 7ModesteSubstituted forNanettiat 81'minutes
- 11CoganSubstituted forReidat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Murphy
- 15Francis
- 17Deverdics
- 19Reid
- 20Nanetti
Halifax
- 27Glennon
- 2Bolton
- 6AingeBooked at 90mins
- 4RobertsBooked at 26mins
- 15RobertsSubstituted forSmithat 46'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 3McManus
- 20Maynard
- 5Pearson
- 19Boden
- 10DyerSubstituted forMarshallat 46'minutes
- 22SchofieldBooked at 53minsSubstituted forPeniketat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Senior
- 7Smith
- 8Marshall
- 12Peniket
- 14Williams
- Referee:
- Colin Lymer
- Attendance:
- 1,321
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, FC Halifax Town 1.
Corner, Dover Athletic.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Simon Ainge (FC Halifax Town) for a bad foul.
Foul by Simon Ainge (FC Halifax Town).
Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Christian Nanetti (Dover Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Booking
Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Christian Nanetti replaces Ricky Modeste.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Richard Peniket replaces Danny Schofield.
Attempt blocked. Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Nicky Deverdics replaces Liam Bellamy.
Corner, Dover Athletic.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Jake Reid replaces Barry Cogan.
Foul by Nathan Elder (Dover Athletic).
Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Foul by Liam Bellamy (Dover Athletic).
Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town).
Nathan Elder (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Barry Cogan (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic).
Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by James Bolton (FC Halifax Town).
Ricky Modeste (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Booking
Danny Schofield (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Schofield (FC Halifax Town).
Barry Cogan (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Barry Cogan (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Offside, FC Halifax Town. Scott Boden tries a through ball, but Scott Boden is caught offside.
Foul by Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town).
Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Foul by Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town).