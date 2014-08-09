Dover Athletic 0-1 FC Halifax Town

From the section

A second-half Scott McManus strike earned Halifax victory and ruined Dover's first game in the fifth tier of English football since 2002.

Halifax had the better chances before the break, notably when Danny Schofield saw a looping effort hit the woodwork.

And the visitors made their dominance count when McManus made space and scored with a low 20-yard shot.

Barry Cogan went close for Dover, but Halifax, who had Ainge sent off for a second caution in injury-time, held on.