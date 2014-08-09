Match ends, Chester FC 0, Barnet 5.
Chester 0-5 Barnet
Lee Cook netted twice on his Barnet debut as the Bees got their Conference campaign off to a winning start against 10-man Chester.
Andy Yiadom put the Bees ahead early on before Chester's Danny Harrison saw red for a professional foul on Sam Togwell.
Cook doubled their lead before Charlie MacDonald made it three from the spot after Jon Worsnop felled John Akinde.
Graham Stack saved John Rooney's penalty but Cook netted again and Keanu Marsh-Brown then made it five.
Chester missed the opportunity for a consolation after the break when Mauro Vilhete handballed in the area but saw Stack deny Rooney.
Line-ups
Chester
- 1Worsnop
- 12TaylorSubstituted forIwelumoat 58'minutes
- 3Roberts
- 8JamesBooked at 68mins
- 5Brown
- 6Charnock
- 17HarrisonBooked at 15mins
- 10Rooney
- 19HobsonSubstituted forMcConvilleat 78'minutes
- 7Mahon
- 11WinnSubstituted forMenaghat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Disney
- 9Iwelumo
- 14Menagh
- 16McConville
- 23Hall
Barnet
- 1Stack
- 2Yiadom
- 3Johnson
- 8Weston
- 5N'GalaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSavilleat 54'minutes
- 6Stephens
- 16VilheteBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 54'minutes
- 14Togwell
- 10MacDonald
- 9Akinde
- 11CookSubstituted forVilla Lopezat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Saville
- 7Marsh-Brown
- 15Villa Lopez
- 17Muggleton
- 20Nurse
- Referee:
- Steven Rushton
- Attendance:
- 2,514
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chester FC 0, Barnet 5.
Attempt missed. Curtis Weston (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Barnet.
Offside, Barnet. Charlie MacDonald tries a through ball, but Charlie MacDonald is caught offside.
Attempt saved. John Rooney (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Kingsley James (Chester FC).
Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Sean McConville replaces Craig Hobson.
Attempt saved. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Barnet.
Corner, Barnet.
Corner, Barnet.
Foul by Elliot Johnson (Barnet).
Craig Mahon (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Booking
Kingsley James (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kingsley James (Chester FC).
Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Corner, Chester FC.
Attempt saved. Craig Mahon (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Chester FC.
Corner, Chester FC.
Foul by Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet).
Jamie Menagh (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Foul by Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet).
Kingsley James (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Foul by Curtis Weston (Barnet).
Craig Mahon (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Offside, Chester FC. Craig Hobson tries a through ball, but Craig Hobson is caught offside.
Foul by John Rooney (Chester FC).
John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Luisma replaces Lee Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Chris Iwelumo replaces Danny Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Jamie Menagh replaces Peter Winn.
Goal!
Goal! Chester FC 0, Barnet 5. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Barnet).
Craig Mahon (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Keanu Marsh-Brown replaces Mauro Vilhete.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jack Saville replaces Bondz N'Gala.
Goal!
Goal! Chester FC 0, Barnet 4. Lee Cook (Barnet) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Akinde.