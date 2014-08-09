Chester 0-5 Barnet

From the section

Cook joined Barnet after being released by Greek side Apollon Smyrni

Lee Cook netted twice on his Barnet debut as the Bees got their Conference campaign off to a winning start against 10-man Chester.

Andy Yiadom put the Bees ahead early on before Chester's Danny Harrison saw red for a professional foul on Sam Togwell.

Cook doubled their lead before Charlie MacDonald made it three from the spot after Jon Worsnop felled John Akinde.

Graham Stack saved John Rooney's penalty but Cook netted again and Keanu Marsh-Brown then made it five.

Chester missed the opportunity for a consolation after the break when Mauro Vilhete handballed in the area but saw Stack deny Rooney.